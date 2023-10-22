2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit Seeks to Spur Optimism for Economic Growth

Jakarta. BNI is seeking to promote optimism for Indonesia’s economic growth as the state-owned bank plans to hold the country’s largest investment forum on Tuesday.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit is set to take place at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Oct. 24-25.

The forum will have sessions presenting key government officials, including President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo.

BNI will also send its key figures such as its President Director Royke Tumilaar, Wholesale & International Director Silvano Rumantir, Digital & Integrated Transaction Banking Director Corina Leyla Karnalies, Risk Management Director David Pirzada, as well as chief economist Leo Putera Rinaldy, as speakers.

According to BNI corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, Indonesia’s economy is currently highly resilient, as shown by the macro-economic indicators that have grown in 2023. This makes Indonesia’s role to be more strategic, especially given the country’s G20 presidency and ASEAN chairmanship.

“With 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit, we want to deliver a message of optimism, particularly for the investors and the economic stakeholders, both national and global, that Indonesia will continue to book a positive and sustainable growth,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Indonesia’s economic stakeholders are also experienced, and already have a roadmap for their long-term economic growth. These actors have already translated this roadmap into various strategic initiatives in hopes that they can be quickly implemented to deliver good outcomes and outputs for Indonesia. Some of these initiatives revolve around, among others, boosting energy transition and advancing the logistics industry. They also include the improvement of the national IT industry as well as Indonesia’s capital relocation project Nusantara, according to Okki.

BNI will also use the forum’s opportunity to share the bank's role amid the said strategic issues.

“We have multiple service solutions and programs that we can explain to the global investors and stakeholders. BNI is ready to help drive Indonesia’s economic growth in a more expansive manner and stable in the long-term to go global,” Okki said.

According to B Universe executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, BNI as a state-owned bank holds a pivotal role in facilitating investors and businesses through financing. This will in turn become a positive contribution amidst the volatile global economic conditions.

“BNI plays a huge role in the country’s economic performance. It is proactive in driving the business activities in the private sector. BNI listens and facilitates many economic development projects, starting from the MSMEs to the corporations as the largest international bank. This is truly an amazing bank,” Enggar said.

Enggar also called for collaboration between the government, private sector, and businesses to spur a conducive business climate which is key to Indonesia’s economic growth.

“We will find this balance at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit [where we discuss] how we should keep up with the positive things, and how we should face the challenges,” Enggar said.

