Monday, July 10, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

2023 Trade Expo Indonesia Seeks Over $15b in Transactions

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 10, 2023 | 3:59 pm
SHARE
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan. (Antara Photo)
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The 2023 Trade Expo Indonesia, commonly shortened as TEI, is seeking to post transactions worth more than $15.83 billion or higher than what it achieved last year.

The TEI, which the government claims to be Indonesia’s largest annual trade fair, gives the country's export-oriented producers and small-sized enterprises a chance to showcase their products to international buyers.

Data shows the transactions booked at the expo surged more than twofold from $6.06 billion in 2021 to $15.83 billion in 2022. And Indonesia has set quite an ambitious goal for this year’s expo which is slated for this October. 

“We posted $15.83 billion in transactions at the 2022 TEI, so we should aim higher this year. But we need to work in concert,” Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said when launching the expo on Monday. 

Advertisement

Government data shows that the deals the expo amassed in 2022 mostly came from goods transactions ($15.28 billion). Followed by investment deals ($551.5 million), and business matching ($204 million). Service remittances recorded at last year’s fair reached $843,000. The 2022 TEI also saw the signing of trade contracts worth a whopping $12.7 billion with buyers from 31 countries.

The government also reported that China made the largest transactions at the 2022 TEI, reaching $10.78 billion. India came second with $1.5 billion in transaction deals. Japan became the third largest contributor to last year’s transactions with $843.96 million. 

The offline exhibition is set to take place on Oct. 18-22 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD. However, the exhibition will still continue virtually until Dec. 18.

Read More: Robust Salt Industry Recipe to Cut Indonesia’s Deficit with Australia

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
Lifestyle 43 minutes ago

$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood

 Jababeka Movieland has been under construction for the past 18 years and occupies a 35-hectare area in Jababeka City.
2023 Trade Expo Indonesia Seeks Over $15b in Transactions
Business 1 hours ago

2023 Trade Expo Indonesia Seeks Over $15b in Transactions

 Transactions booked at the expo surged more than twofold from $6.06 billion in 2021 to $15.83 billion in 2022.
Three New IDX Members Hit Circuit Breaker in Trading Debut
Business 3 hours ago

Three New IDX Members Hit Circuit Breaker in Trading Debut

 Platinum Wahan Nusantara, a restaurant chain, experienced a 34.55 percent surge in its share price to Rp 148.
Judge Turns down Pre-Trial Motion by Disgraced Supreme Court Secretary
News 4 hours ago

Judge Turns down Pre-Trial Motion by Disgraced Supreme Court Secretary

 Judge Alimin Ribut ruled that the KPK has provided sufficient evidence and reasonable grounds to press charges against Hasbi Hasan.
Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
News 6 hours ago

Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT

 An open invitation has been posted on LRT Jabodebek's social media accounts, inviting public participation during the four-day trial period.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
1
No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
2
Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project
3
Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment
4
The US Makes ‘Difficult Decision’ to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine 
5
Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED