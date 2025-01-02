2024 Budget Deficit to Be “Far Below” 2.7 Pct Estimate: Gov't

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 2, 2025 | 10:26 am
SHARE
(Left) President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (center) hold a meeting on the 2024 state budget and expenditure in Jakarta on Dec. 31, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
(Left) President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (center) hold a meeting on the 2024 state budget and expenditure in Jakarta on Dec. 31, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani has just dropped a hint that Indonesia had wrapped up 2024 with a state budget deficit that is “far below” than the earlier estimate of 2.7 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP).

In the second half of 2024, the government decided to raise the 2024 fiscal deficit estimates from its initial cap of 2.29 percent to 2.7 percent. The government said at the time that public spending had been soaring, among others, due to the capital relocation project and elections that year.

But when kicking off the first trading day of 2025, Sri Mulyani revealed Thursday that the year-end deficit turned out to be smaller than predicted, even closer to what the government had originally intended. The minister refused to go into more details, saying that she would make the official announcement in an upcoming presser.

“The 2024 deficit is closer to what was earlier stated in the 2024 State Budget Law. This is such a remarkable feat,” Sri Mulyani said at Jakarta’s Indonesia Stock Exchange, alluding to the 2.29 percent target.

“But we ended up with a deficit that is far below the 2.7 percent cap that we have predicted. We have ended 2024 with a relatively healthy and safe budget report. This can become a strong asset for us to welcome the 2025 fiscal year," Sri Mulyani said.

Indonesia has set a 2.53 percent cap on its budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year. This is equivalent to about Rp 616 trillion ($37.9 billion). The year 2025 marks President Prabowo Subianto’s first year in office, and his cabinet members are working to deliver his campaign promises. For instance, the government has set aside Rp 71 trillion to feed Indonesian schoolkids free, nutrient-dense meals this year. This free meal program is set for launch on Monday.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling
News 1 hours ago

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling

 Article 222 of the General Elections Law has long been criticized for limiting citizens’ opportunities to run for the presidency.
From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT
Business 2 hours ago

From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT

 Popular digital services such as Spotify and Google Play Store should have not been subject to the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).
17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia
News 4 hours ago

17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia

 The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is assisting a 17-year-old Aceh girl, suspected of being a victim of human trafficking in Malaysia.
Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch
News 5 hours ago

Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch

 The MSME actors are complaining that the government has not yet held socialization regarding the free nutritious meal program
Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions

 Many of these campaigns also focused on promoting sales of domestic goods.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
3
The Foreign Investors Who Invested in Indonesia in 2024
4
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
5
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED