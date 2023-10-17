Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
October 17, 2023 | 2:45 pm
SHARE
In this undated photo, two trucks carrying coals drive past a mining g area in North Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of Indika Energy)
In this undated photo, two trucks carrying coals drive past a mining g area in North Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of Indika Energy)

Jakarta. Indonesian coal miners are at risk of losing their jobs as the nation shifts towards clean energy, which involves the early closure of coal mines. A recent Global Energy Monitor report estimates that around 30,000 workers in the coal sector could face potential layoffs from 2020 to 2040.

In an effort to accelerate its decarbonization program, Indonesia launched the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) on November 15, 2022, during the G-20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. The JETP is an agreement designed to mobilize an initial $20 billion in public and private financing to decarbonize Indonesia's energy sector. Part of the JETP funding will be allocated to support the early closure of coal-fired power plants by 2030.

Global Energy Monitor estimates that the clean energy transition will result in layoffs of around 30,000 mining workers in Indonesia between 2020 to 2040 decade.

“Coal mine closures are inevitable, but economic hardship and social strife for workers is not," Dorothy Mei, Project Manager for the Global Coal Mine Tracker at Global Energy Monitor, said in a recent statement.

Advertisement

Indonesia ranks third in the world in coal production and employs 159,900 coal miners, with nearly 40 percent of them located in East Kalimantan, the province with the most intensive mining activity. The mining sector has expanded across 5 million hectares of East Kalimantan and now constitutes 35 percent of the local GDP. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has identified this province as the most coal-dependent region globally, with coal mining employment comprising 4-8 percent of the workforce. 

"This situation underscores the importance of Indonesia's JETP in addressing the needs of coal miners during the phase-out of coal power," Global Energy Monitor stated in its October report  "Scraping by 2023: Global Coal Miners and the Urgency of A Just Transition".

Layoffs are not limited to Indonesian coal workers as they affect coal workers worldwide. The report suggests that an average of 100 coal miners globally could potentially face unemployment each day by 2035.

"We need to put workers first on the agenda if we want to make sure the just transition isn’t just talk. With technologies and markets primed for an energy transition, we have to be proactive about the unique concerns of coal miners and their communities,” said Ryan Driskell Tate, Coal Program Director at Global Energy Monitor.

The majority of these coal workers are located in Asia, with China and India expected to bear the brunt of coal mine closures. China has over 1.5 million coal miners who produce more than 85 percent of the country's coal, accounting for half of the world's total coal output. The northern provinces of Shanxi, Henan, and Inner Mongolia are responsible for mining over 25 percent of the world's coal and employ 32 percent of the global mining workforce, which amounts to approximately 870,400 people.

By 2050, nearly 1 million coal mining jobs (990,200) are projected to disappear from operating mines due to the anticipated closures in the coal industry. This could result in layoffs for over one-third (37%) of the existing workforce.

China's Shanxi province is projected to lose the most jobs globally, with nearly a quarter of a million (241,900) jobs at risk by 2050. Meanwhile, Coal India, a state-owned coal mining company, faces the largest potential job cuts, with 73,800 direct workers at risk by mid-century. 

"The coal industry has a long list of mines that will close in the near term–many of them state-owned enterprises with a government stake. Governments need to shoulder their share of the burden to ensure a managed transition for those workers and communities as we move into a clean energy economy,” Tiffany Means, Researcher at Global Energy Monitor, said.
 

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Former North Sumatra Governor Syamsul Arifin Dies at 71
News 60 minutes ago

Former North Sumatra Governor Syamsul Arifin Dies at 71

 Syamsul was the first elected governor in the province when the country adopted direct elections.
Pertamina Grand Prix at Mandalika Projected to Generate Rp 5.4 T Turnover 
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina Grand Prix at Mandalika Projected to Generate Rp 5.4 T Turnover 

 Financial turnover from the MotoGP event is projected to reach Rp 5.4 trillion, marking a 20% increase compared to last year.
30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 
Business 2 hours ago

30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 

 Global Energy Monitor report estimates that around 30,000 workers in the coal sector could face potential layoffs from 2020 to 2040.
Pupuk Sriwijaya to Build $591 Million Fertilizer Factory in Palembang
Business 2 hours ago

Pupuk Sriwijaya to Build $591 Million Fertilizer Factory in Palembang

 This project is a collaboration between the state-run construction company, Adhi Karya (ADHI), and China-based Wuhuan Engineering Company.
Indonesia, Mexico in Talks for Mutual Halal Certificate Recognition
Business 16 hours ago

Indonesia, Mexico in Talks for Mutual Halal Certificate Recognition

 Indonesia has mandated all products that enter its market to be halal-certified by October 2024.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Urges Norway to Accelerate $250 Million Clean Energy Investment
1
Indonesia Urges Norway to Accelerate $250 Million Clean Energy Investment
2
Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling
3
Jokowi Flies to Beijing to Meet Xi Jinping
4
Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for 41 Months in A Row
5
What is Hamas? 
Opini Title
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED