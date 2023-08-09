Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows

Zsazya Senorita
August 8, 2023 | 12:38 pm
SHARE
Two men walk inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. (Uthan Rachim)
Two men walk inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. (Uthan Rachim)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has seen a surge of interest from companies seeking initial public offerings (IPOs), with 35 firms currently in line for listing. This follows the successful listing of 53 companies on the exchange since the beginning of the year.

"We currently have 35 companies in the IPO queue. In fact, this week alone, nine new companies are set to be listed," said I Gede Nyoman Yetna, IDX's Director for Company Assessment.

Among the applicants, ten companies boast assets exceeding Rp 250 billion each, showcasing the diverse economic landscape of sectors such as healthcare, real estate, financial services, infrastructure, and technology.

The present influx of both new members and IPO applicants has already set a new record for IDX, underlining the growing attraction of the exchange for businesses seeking capital and exposure, he said.

Advertisement

Tags:
#Securities
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

30 Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Report Sexual Abuse: Lawyer
News 58 minutes ago

30 Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Report Sexual Abuse: Lawyer

 Mellisa said that none of the contestants were informed beforehand about the explicit photo session.
Foreign Property Ownership in Indonesia: A New Horizon
Business 4 hours ago

Foreign Property Ownership in Indonesia: A New Horizon

 In Jakarta Grater Area alone, there's a potential income of Rp 20 trillion [$1.3 billion] for property industry selling to the foreigners.
Minerals and Coal Contribute Rp 111 Trillion to State Revenue
Business 4 hours ago

Minerals and Coal Contribute Rp 111 Trillion to State Revenue

 Indonesia's coal production has reached a total of 369.17 million tons in the first seven months of the year.
New Capital Nusantara is World's Largest Project: Jokowi
News 5 hours ago

New Capital Nusantara is World's Largest Project: Jokowi

 According to Jokowi, Nusantara has 34,000 hectares of land available for purchase.
India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China
Business 8 hours ago

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China

 Original negotiating member India fears that it still cannot compete with an influx of Chinese imports if it joins the RCEP.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
1
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
2
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
3
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
4
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
5
ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED