Achmad Ardianto Appointed as New President Director of Antam

Muawwan Daelami
June 12, 2025 | 6:16 pm
SHARE
Achmad Ardianto (Photo courtesy of Aneka Tambang/Antam)
Achmad Ardianto (Photo courtesy of Aneka Tambang/Antam)

Jakarta. State-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam) has appointed Achmad Ardianto as its new President Director, replacing Nicolas Kanter, the company announced following a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

The new CEO vows to take new strategies aimed at spurring growth in the company.

“We will implement an adaptive and agile business strategy to ensure Antam’s growth," Achmad said in his acceptance speech after the meeting at the Borobudur Hotel in Jakarta.

Achmad, 55, previously served as Director of Human Resources at Antam. He brings with him an extensive background in state-owned enterprises and human capital leadership, having held top executive roles at PT Garam (2020–2021) and PT Timah (2021–2023).

Advertisement

A graduate in Mining Engineering from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Achmad also holds an MBA from TSM Business School at Twente University, Netherlands (2005), and completed an Advanced Human Resources Program at Ross Business School -- University of Michigan in 2012.

Read More:
Antam Stock Poised to Break Rp 3,000 Mark amid Bullish Gold Market

His career includes leadership roles in multinational corporations, notably as Head of Corporate HR at Nestlé Indonesia (2013–2016) and Director of Human Resources and Security at Freeport Indonesia (2016–2020).

New Board of Directors and Commissioners
Board of Directors:

  • President Director: Achmad Ardianto
  • Director of Operations and Production: Hartono
  • Director of Business Development: I Dewa Wirantaya
  • Commercial Director: Handi Sutanto
  • Finance and Risk Management Director: Arianto Sabtonugroho Rudjino
  • Human Resources Director: Ratih Amri

Board of Commissioners:

  • President Commissioner & Independent Commissioner: Rauf Purnama
  • Commissioner: Irwandy Arif
  • Commissioner: Elen Setiadi
  • Independent Commissioner: Ridwan
  • Commissioner: Rudy Sufahriadi
  • Commissioner: Rudy Salahuddin Ramta
  • Independent Commissioner: Pius Lustrilanang
Read More:
Freeport Indonesia Delivers First Gold Bars to Antam to Mark New Milestone

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals #Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Achmad Ardianto Appointed as New President Director of Antam
Business 46 minutes ago

Achmad Ardianto Appointed as New President Director of Antam

 Achmad brings with him an extensive background in state-owned enterprises and human capital leadership.
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem
Business Jun 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm

Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

 The Forestry Ministry noted that Raja Ampat is home to one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and holds significant cultural value.
Six Ex-Antam Executives Jailed Over Rp 3.3 Trillion Gold Scandal
News May 27, 2025 | 11:49 pm

Six Ex-Antam Executives Jailed Over Rp 3.3 Trillion Gold Scandal

 This collusion allowed unauthorized parties to produce and sell gold bars under the Antam name, severely damaging the company’s reputation.
Antam Stock Poised to Break Rp 3,000 Mark amid Bullish Gold Market
Business May 7, 2025 | 11:36 pm

Antam Stock Poised to Break Rp 3,000 Mark amid Bullish Gold Market

 The upward momentum comes amid a historic rally in global gold prices, which reached $3,400 per ounce in April.
Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 12:15 pm

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil

 The surge in Antam's gold prices aligns with a global trend, as gold prices have reached record highs amid escalating trade tensions.
Attorney General’s Office Denies Antam Causes Rp 5.9 Quadrillion State Loss
News Mar 11, 2025 | 10:24 am

Attorney General’s Office Denies Antam Causes Rp 5.9 Quadrillion State Loss

 The AGO has denied reports of Antam causing a state loss of a whopping Rp 5.9 quadrillion or $359.5 billion.
Freeport Indonesia Delivers First Gold Bars to Antam to Mark New Milestone
Business Feb 13, 2025 | 11:56 am

Freeport Indonesia Delivers First Gold Bars to Antam to Mark New Milestone

 Freeport becomes Indonesia’s first fully integrated mining company, capable of refining anodes from impure metals into gold bars.
Gold Miner Antam to Build Smelter in Gresik
Business Jan 14, 2025 | 11:39 am

Gold Miner Antam to Build Smelter in Gresik

 Antam already inked a land purchase deal with the Gresik-based JIIPE for the smelter project.
Former Antam Executives Charged in $200 Million Gold Refining Corruption
News Jan 13, 2025 | 10:51 pm

Former Antam Executives Charged in $200 Million Gold Refining Corruption

 Six former executives of Antam are on trial for allegedly causing a Rp3.31 trillion loss to the state through a corrupt gold refining scheme
Surabaya Tycoon Budi Said Faces 16-Year Sentence in Gold Corruption Case
News Dec 13, 2024 | 5:05 pm

Surabaya Tycoon Budi Said Faces 16-Year Sentence in Gold Corruption Case

 Surabaya tycoon Budi Said faces a 16-year prison sentence over alleged corruption in a gold trading case involving state-owned Antam

The Latest

Achmad Ardianto Appointed as New President Director of Antam
Business 46 minutes ago

Achmad Ardianto Appointed as New President Director of Antam

 Achmad brings with him an extensive background in state-owned enterprises and human capital leadership.
Prabowo to Fly to Singapore for Leaders’ Retreat with Wong Next Week
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo to Fly to Singapore for Leaders’ Retreat with Wong Next Week

 Investments are set to become a major talking point when Prabowo meets Singapore's Lawrence Wong on Monday.
KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up
News 2 hours ago

KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up

 KPK links Rp 1.2t Papua graft to private jet purchase, but RDG Airlines boss Gibbrael Isaak skips summons. Agency urges him to cooperate.
Over 90% of Malaria Cases Found in Papua, Health Ministry Says
News 2 hours ago

Over 90% of Malaria Cases Found in Papua, Health Ministry Says

 Indonesia’s malaria fight faces hurdles from high case loads in Papua, mobile populations, and rising zoonotic transmission, officials warn.
Indonesian Pilgrims Win Praise for Orderly Hajj
News 4 hours ago

Indonesian Pilgrims Win Praise for Orderly Hajj

 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims received widespread praise for their orderliness and discipline during the pilgrimage in the Holy Land.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
1
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
2
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
3
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat
4
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
5
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED