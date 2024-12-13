Achmad Ardianto Appointed as New President Director of Antam

Jakarta. State-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam) has appointed Achmad Ardianto as its new President Director, replacing Nicolas Kanter, the company announced following a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

The new CEO vows to take new strategies aimed at spurring growth in the company.

“We will implement an adaptive and agile business strategy to ensure Antam’s growth," Achmad said in his acceptance speech after the meeting at the Borobudur Hotel in Jakarta.

Achmad, 55, previously served as Director of Human Resources at Antam. He brings with him an extensive background in state-owned enterprises and human capital leadership, having held top executive roles at PT Garam (2020–2021) and PT Timah (2021–2023).

A graduate in Mining Engineering from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Achmad also holds an MBA from TSM Business School at Twente University, Netherlands (2005), and completed an Advanced Human Resources Program at Ross Business School -- University of Michigan in 2012.

His career includes leadership roles in multinational corporations, notably as Head of Corporate HR at Nestlé Indonesia (2013–2016) and Director of Human Resources and Security at Freeport Indonesia (2016–2020).

New Board of Directors and Commissioners

Board of Directors:

President Director: Achmad Ardianto

Director of Operations and Production: Hartono

Director of Business Development: I Dewa Wirantaya

Commercial Director: Handi Sutanto

Finance and Risk Management Director: Arianto Sabtonugroho Rudjino

Human Resources Director: Ratih Amri

Board of Commissioners:

President Commissioner & Independent Commissioner: Rauf Purnama

Commissioner: Irwandy Arif

Commissioner: Elen Setiadi

Independent Commissioner: Ridwan

Commissioner: Rudy Sufahriadi

Commissioner: Rudy Salahuddin Ramta

Independent Commissioner: Pius Lustrilanang

