Adidas Supplier Hwaseung to Operate Second Factory in Central Java, Create 12,000 Jobs

Semarang. South Korean footwear manufacturer Hwaseung Indonesia (HWI), a key supplier for global sportswear brand Adidas, is set to operate a second factory in Central Java, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company plans to invest nearly Rp 4 trillion ($241.8 million) across its two factories, including the new facility in Pati Regency, which is expected to generate approximately 12,000 new jobs by 2026, according to Hwaseung Director Lee Seol.

Hwaseung Indonesia currently employs around 30,000 workers in Central Java, with its first factory in Jepara -- operational since 2016 -- accounting for 23,900 of those jobs.

“Recruitment will prioritize residents from nearby regencies such as Jepara, Kudus, and Pati,” Lee said during a meeting with Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi.

According to Lee, the company has invested Rp 1 trillion in its Jepara facility and will invest Rp 2.8 trillion in the new Pati plant. Of the total planned investment, approximately Rp 2.5 trillion has already been realized.

Governor Luthfi expressed appreciation for the investment, which he said would significantly boost local employment and economic activity.

“We are committed to easing business licensing processes, preparing a skilled workforce, and ensuring investment security to attract more factories and capital into the province,” Luthfi said.

