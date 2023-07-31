Monday, July 31, 2023
Adira Finance (ADMF) Records Rp 818B Net Profit in H1-2023

Prisma Ardianto
July 31, 2023 | 2:59 pm
This undated picture shows an Adira Finance vehicle showroom. (Photo: JG Screenshot/ Adira Finance YouTube)
Jakarta. Financing firm Adira Dinamika Multi Finance (ADMF) on Monday announced impressive financial results, reporting a net profit of Rp 818.45 billion ($54.21 million) in the first semester of 2023. This marked a significant growth of 23.79 percent year-on-year.

The company's revenue also saw a notable increase, rising by 9.55 percent to Rp 4.52 trillion during the first half of the year.

Adira experienced a surge in financing loan disbursement, with a total of Rp 25.7 trillion disbursed during the period, representing a 25.65 percent YoY increase. This amount included Rp 19.9 trillion in consumer credit. Despite its growth, the overall costs rose by 5.97 percent YoY to Rp 3.47 trillion.

As of June 30, Adira's assets were valued at Rp 28.77 trillion, reflecting a substantial 20.82 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

A subsidiary of Bank Danamon, Adira has been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since 2004. Its primary focus is to provide credit for used and new vehicle ownership, with a vast network comprising 461 offices and approximately 17,000 employees across Indonesia.

Additionally, Adira operates at least two digital trading platforms for cars and motorcycles, catering to modern market demands. 

The company currently serves 1.8 million customers with loans amounting to around Rp 48 trillion a year.

