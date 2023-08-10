Airlangga Claims OECD ‘Responds Positively’ to Indonesia’s Membership Bid

Jakarta. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has offered a positive response to Indonesia's application for membership. His remarks followed a meeting he hosted with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at his office in Jakarta.

"In principle, the [OECD] responded positively because of Indonesia’s successful leadership in the G20 and its current presidency of ASEAN,” Airlangga told reporters.

Indonesia is actively pursuing membership in the OECD, aiming to become the third Asian nation to join after Japan and South Korea. This aspiration aligns with Indonesia's goal of achieving high-income country status.

Indonesia has enjoyed a meaningful partnership with the OECD for a considerable period, benefiting from the organization's guidance in enhancing the quality of government policies and regulations. The country regularly receives policy reviews from the OECD, along with the dissemination of global policies and best business practices.

The nation's eligibility for OECD membership has been bolstered by its restoration to upper-middle-income status in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as its successful hosting of the G20 Summit last year.

Airlangga said that the OECD is impressed by Indonesia's economic resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic and its continued pursuit of economic reforms despite the challenging health crisis.

"They also recognize Indonesia’s commitment to the green economy, which is reflected in various projects and its steadfast trajectory," the minister said.

However, Airlangga acknowledged that the process of Indonesia becoming an OECD member could take several years, citing the recent case of Colombia, which required eight years to achieve membership.

"There are certain standards that need to be met, but Indonesia has been a key OECD partner for 15 years. The presence of an OECD office in Indonesia is a positive starting point," he added.

Following his meeting with Airlangga, Secretary-General Cormann is scheduled to hold discussions with President Joko Widodo and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to delve further into Indonesia’s bid for membership.

It's worth noting that Indonesia is not the sole country currently seeking OECD membership. Romania, for instance, recently became the 45th party to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, marking a significant step toward its own membership aspirations.

