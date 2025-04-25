Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects

Heru Andriyanto
May 9, 2025 | 1:46 pm
SHARE
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, left, poses for a photo with Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) President Ken Kobayashi in Tokyo, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for the Economy)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, left, poses for a photo with Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) President Ken Kobayashi in Tokyo, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for the Economy)

Tokyo. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has invited members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) to deepen their involvement in Indonesia’s strategic national projects, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure.

Airlangga extended the invitation during his working visit to Japan on Thursday, where he also received an imperial honor from the Japanese Emperor. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral economic ties and attract higher-quality Japanese investment.

According to Airlangga, Japanese firms have already played a vital role in supporting key Indonesian initiatives, such as the development of Jakarta’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.

In a meeting with JCCI President Ken Kobayashi, Airlangga outlined several priority investment areas and reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to maintaining an investor-friendly environment through structural reforms, streamlined licensing processes, and the expansion of industrial zones.

Advertisement

“We deeply appreciate JCCI’s support and the involvement of Japanese companies in projects like the MRT and other strategic initiatives across Indonesia,” Airlangga said in a written statement. “This collaboration reflects Japan’s long-term commitment and trust in Indonesia’s development.”

JCCI, which represents 515 member companies, plays a central role in supporting Japan’s industrial, trade, and investment policy, while also promoting Japan’s international economic engagement.

Kobayashi welcomed the growing strategic cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the recent energy transition agreement under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework. One notable example is the geothermal power project in Muara Laboh, developed jointly by Indonesian and Japanese partners.

“We value the strategic partnership, particularly in the energy transition agenda,” Kobayashi said in the press release. He also commended Indonesia’s efforts in ensuring legal certainty and improving ease of doing business -- two factors critical for foreign investors.

Recent investment figures reflect growing confidence from Japanese businesses, with total investments reaching $3.46 billion in 2024 -- an increase of 52 percent since 2021. Japan currently ranks as Indonesia’s sixth-largest source of foreign investment, with over 12,800 projects to date.
 

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects
Business 4 hours ago

Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects

 Japan currently ranks as Indonesia’s sixth-largest source of foreign investment, with over 12,800 projects to date.
Japan-Backed Muara Laboh Geothermal Reaches Financial Close for Expansion
Business May 5, 2025 | 5:04 pm

Japan-Backed Muara Laboh Geothermal Reaches Financial Close for Expansion

 Muara Laboh geothermal project's second unit will enter operations in 2027.
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
Business May 5, 2025 | 1:33 pm

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  

 This was the lowest Q1 growth that Indonesia had ever recorded over the past three years.
Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks
News May 3, 2025 | 10:00 am

Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks

 Indonesia aims to finalize its long-delayed CEPA trade pact with the EU by mid-2025, eyeing tariff cuts and equal market access benefits.
‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US
Business May 1, 2025 | 10:54 am

‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US

 As Southeast Asia braces for the fallout from Washington’s sweeping tariff hikes, Indonesia is positioning itself as a proactive negotiator.
As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
Business May 1, 2025 | 9:24 am

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

 The CPTPP is a trade pact that evolved out the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) -- a separate agreement that the Trump-led US had exited.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 11:47 pm

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 9:01 pm

President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation

 Indonesia forms three task forces to tackle economic issues, focusing on US tariffs, job creation, and regulatory reforms amid global uncert
Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 2:35 pm

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 11:09 am

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.

The Latest

Indonesia to Slash Fuel Imports from Singapore, Eyes Middle East Supply
Business 31 minutes ago

Indonesia to Slash Fuel Imports from Singapore, Eyes Middle East Supply

 Indonesia plans to cut fuel imports from Singapore due to high costs, shifting toward cheaper Middle Eastern suppliers.
India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why
News 2 hours ago

India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why

 Neither country is motivated by competition for resources. Pakistan has huge mineral wealth, but India isn't interested in these.
Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace

 The conclave has picked Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, as the successor to the late Pope Francis.
Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage
News 3 hours ago

Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage

 The warning came after 30 Indonesian nationals were detained at Jeddah Airport for attempting to enter Saudi Arabia with tourist visas
Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects
Business 4 hours ago

Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects

 Japan currently ranks as Indonesia’s sixth-largest source of foreign investment, with over 12,800 projects to date.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED