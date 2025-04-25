Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects

Tokyo. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has invited members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) to deepen their involvement in Indonesia’s strategic national projects, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure.

Airlangga extended the invitation during his working visit to Japan on Thursday, where he also received an imperial honor from the Japanese Emperor. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral economic ties and attract higher-quality Japanese investment.

According to Airlangga, Japanese firms have already played a vital role in supporting key Indonesian initiatives, such as the development of Jakarta’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.

In a meeting with JCCI President Ken Kobayashi, Airlangga outlined several priority investment areas and reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to maintaining an investor-friendly environment through structural reforms, streamlined licensing processes, and the expansion of industrial zones.

“We deeply appreciate JCCI’s support and the involvement of Japanese companies in projects like the MRT and other strategic initiatives across Indonesia,” Airlangga said in a written statement. “This collaboration reflects Japan’s long-term commitment and trust in Indonesia’s development.”

JCCI, which represents 515 member companies, plays a central role in supporting Japan’s industrial, trade, and investment policy, while also promoting Japan’s international economic engagement.

Kobayashi welcomed the growing strategic cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the recent energy transition agreement under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework. One notable example is the geothermal power project in Muara Laboh, developed jointly by Indonesian and Japanese partners.

“We value the strategic partnership, particularly in the energy transition agenda,” Kobayashi said in the press release. He also commended Indonesia’s efforts in ensuring legal certainty and improving ease of doing business -- two factors critical for foreign investors.

Recent investment figures reflect growing confidence from Japanese businesses, with total investments reaching $3.46 billion in 2024 -- an increase of 52 percent since 2021. Japan currently ranks as Indonesia’s sixth-largest source of foreign investment, with over 12,800 projects to date.



