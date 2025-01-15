Airlangga Provides Positive Outlook on Indonesian Economy for 2025

Jakarta. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday expressed confidence in the national economy for the year, sharing a similar view from major international organizations and rating firms that predict the Indonesian economy to grow by 5.2 percent.

Speaking during the BNI Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta, Airlangga said investments and exports will become the main drivers for economic growth in addition to consumption.

"We maintain a positive outlook on our economy, aligning with confidence from the IMF, the World Bank, and the OECD that we can attain 5.2 percent growth," he said.

“In addition to consumption, investments and exports will become the main drivers of the Indonesian economy.”

He said Indonesian exports will continue to increase due to rising global demands for steel, palm oil, and coal.

As Indonesia positions itself for sustained growth, global economic projections for 2025 offer a mixed picture. According to the IMF, the global economy is expected to grow at 3 percent, reflecting stabilization in advanced economies and stronger recovery in emerging markets.

However, uncertainties remain due to geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and energy market volatility. The OECD echoes this cautious optimism, emphasizing the need for policy reforms and robust trade relations to navigate the challenges ahead.

"We need to push harder for our industrialization efforts in the manufacturing sector, alternative sources for foreign exchange revenues, and import substitution,” Airlangga said.

The escalating geopolitical tension and a slowdown in the global economy will continue to pose major challenges for the national economy this year, Airlangga said.

He said the government lauded Bank Indonesia’s decision to lower the benchmark interest rate to 5.75 percent earlier in the day, saying the move could strengthen purchasing power and maintain the pace of national economic growth.

