Airlangga to Lead Indonesian Delegation in US Tariff Talks

Jakarta. A high-level Indonesian delegation will travel to the United States this week to hold discussions with the administration of President Donald Trump regarding the recently imposed tariff hikes on Indonesian goods.

The US has slapped a 32 percent tariff on imports from Indonesia, citing persistent trade deficits and certain Indonesian policies perceived as trade barriers to American products.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto announced on Monday that he will lead the delegation, which includes several cabinet members, for talks with key US officials from April 16 to 23. The meetings will include discussions with the US Trade Representative, the Secretaries of Commerce, State, and the Treasury, under the direct instruction of President Prabowo Subianto.

“Foreign Minister [Sugiono] has already departed for Washington, while [economic adviser] Mari Elka Pangestu and Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Djiwandono will accompany me tomorrow,” Airlangga said in a statement. “The Finance Minister will travel separately as she is scheduled to attend a World Bank meeting.”

Airlangga claimed that Indonesia is among the first countries granted the opportunity for in-person dialogue with US officials on the new tariff measures.

He noted that the Indonesian government had proactively sent formal requests for the meetings and received positive responses from their American counterparts. In preparation, Indonesia has compiled comprehensive documentation outlining the state of bilateral trade relations.

“All matters related to trade, investment, and finance are addressed in the documents,” Airlangga said. “We have also included Indonesia’s expectations for the future of our economic partnership with the United States.”

