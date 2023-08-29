Tuesday, August 29, 2023
All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Plants In Japan Shut Down by Computer Problems

Associated Press
August 29, 2023 | 12:02 pm
This aerial photo shows Toyota's Motomachi plant on March 1, 2022, in Toyota, central Japan. All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. (Kyodo News via AP)
Tokyo. All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It’s unclear when the lines will be back up.

Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chip shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, and Lexus luxury brand.

 Prigozhin's top lieutenants, who died in Wednesday's crash alongside him, were also expected to be buried in St. Petersburg.
 Freedom of speech should not give someone a free pass to discriminate against others based on religion, according to diplomat Retno Marsudi.
 Imam Masykur, 25, died after being tortured by his kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rp 50 million (approx. $3,200).
 Cinema XXI also reported a 22.3 percent rise in its audience figures, from 30.1 million to 36.9 million during the same period.
