Friday, July 7, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Amman Mineral Makes Indonesia’s Largest IPO in 2023

Zsazya Senorita
July 7, 2023 | 3:00 pm
SHARE
Copper miner Amman Mineral Internasional makes its debut at the Indonesian Stock Exchange in Jakarta on July 7, 2023. (B1 Photo)
Copper miner Amman Mineral Internasional makes its debut at the Indonesian Stock Exchange in Jakarta on July 7, 2023. (B1 Photo)

Jakarta. Copper and gold miner Amman Mineral Internasional on Friday made its debut at the Indonesian Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol AMMN by raising Rp 10.73 trillion ($708.4 million), making it Indonesia’s largest initial public offering (IPO) this year.

The company issued 6.32 billion shares priced at Rp 1,695 each during the IPO. Amman Mineral Internasional president director Alexander Ramlie said that the copper mining business would witness a positive trend amidst the rising demand for the mineral globally.

“It is in line with the growth of industrial, renewable, and electric vehicles [EVs]. AMMN sees the market dynamics as an opportunity to strengthen the company’s position as one of the world’s largest copper producers,”  Alexander said at the Indonesian Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Friday.

AMMN will inject Rp 1.79 trillion of the proceeds into its subsidiary Amman Mineral Industri (AMIN) for the smelter and precious metal refinery in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara. AMMN will also use Rp 3.05 trillion to repay debts owed to another subsidiary Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT). The company will use the remaining funds to expand the concentrator plant as well as its gas and steam power plants in West Sumbawa.

Advertisement

AMMN reported that its net sales had grown 117.9 percent from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $2.8 billion the following year. The company attributed the growth to the increase in sales volume for copper and gold throughout 2022. AMMN’s profit also soared 242.7 percent from $321 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion as of end-2022.

Read More: Four Companies to Get Listed on IDX Next Week

 

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Gov’t Ensures No Mass Lay-Offs for Non-Civil Servant Workers
News 3 hours ago

Gov’t Ensures No Mass Lay-Offs for Non-Civil Servant Workers

 The government and the House of Representatives are stepping up the talks on the non-civil servant workers whose number have swelled to 2.3
Amman Mineral Makes Indonesia’s Largest IPO in 2023
Business 6 hours ago

Amman Mineral Makes Indonesia’s Largest IPO in 2023

 Amman Mineral Internasional (AMMN) raised Rp 10.73 trillion ($708.4 million), making it Indonesia’s largest IPO this year.
Four Companies to Get Listed on IDX Next Week
Business 6 hours ago

Four Companies to Get Listed on IDX Next Week

 The four companies are Widiant Jaya Krenindo (WIDI), Platinum Wahab Nusantara (TGUK), Carsurin (CRSN), and Graha Prima Mentari (GRPM).
Engagements on Myanmar is Just the First Building Block: Indonesia
News 7 hours ago

Engagements on Myanmar is Just the First Building Block: Indonesia

 Indonesia has had 110 engagements with the stakeholders in Myanmar over the course of almost 7 months of its ASEAN chairmanship.
What Is Threads? All Your Questions about New Twitter Rival Answered
Tech 10 hours ago

What Is Threads? All Your Questions about New Twitter Rival Answered

 Threads' microblogging experience is very similar to Twitter. Users can repost, reply to or quote a thread.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
1
Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
2
Astra Land Acquires Commanding Stake at Jaya Mandarin for $50M
3
Indonesia Tries to Find Balance Between US-China with IPEF
4
With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert
5
Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED