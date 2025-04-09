Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut

Rangga Prakoso
April 9, 2025 | 1:35 pm
SHARE
FILE - A construction hoist lifts workers at the smelter construction site operated by Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)
FILE - A construction hoist lifts workers at the smelter construction site operated by Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)

Jakarta. Copper mining giant Amman Mineral Internasional has officially commenced operations at its newly built smelter in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, marking a major milestone in the company’s downstream expansion. The facility, which began operations several weeks ago, is designed to process up to 900,000 tons of copper concentrate annually.

By the end of March, the smelter had successfully produced its first batch of high-purity copper cathodes, with a target annual output of 220,000 tons. However, Amman is taking a cautious approach before ramping up to full production capacity.

“We successfully produced our first copper cathodes last month. However, full-scale production has not yet begun as we are prioritizing safety and a sustainable ramp-up,” said Amman spokesperson Kartika Octaviana on Tuesday.

The company is currently seeking a government permit to temporarily export copper concentrates -- the intermediate product of copper mining -- as a measure to avoid potential oversupply ahead of full operational capacity.

Advertisement

Indonesia’s mining downstream policy prohibits the export of copper concentrate as of January 1. However, Kartika argued that regulatory flexibility is needed to maintain revenue flow and prevent excess stockpiles until the smelter is fully operational.

“We have submitted a request for an export permit to the government,” she said. “This flexibility can offer a win-win solution -- ensuring business continuity while supporting national industrialization goals.”

Amman’s request follows a similar case involving Freeport Indonesia, which recently secured temporary export approval after a fire disrupted operations at its new smelter in Gresik. Freeport is currently permitted to export copper concentrate until September.

Kartika warned that oversupply risks could arise from either limited smelting capacity or concentrate output exceeding current processing limits.

“This measure is essential not only for the stability of our business, but also to protect the livelihoods of thousands of our workers,” she added.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals #Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million
Business 19 minutes ago

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million

 To maintain the integrity of the subsidy program, the resale of subsidized homes remains tightly regulated.
Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff
Business 58 minutes ago

Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff

 Trump has decided to slap 32 percent reciprocal tariffs on goods coming from Indonesia, while the UAE's rate stands at 10 percent.Trump
Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut
Business 2 hours ago

Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut

 The smelter had successfully produced its first batch of high-purity copper cathodes, with a target annual output of 220,000 tons.
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”

 Companies have been subject to a policy that requires them to source part of its components domestically.
Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

 Pegadaian ensures that the customers' personal data and gold balances are safe during the system maintenance.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
1
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
2
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
3
IDX Braces for A Significant Drop After Eid Holiday as Asia Markets Plunge Over Trump Tariffs
4
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
5
Malaysia’s Anwar, Prabowo Meet over Collective ASEAN Response to Trump Tariff
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED