Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil

Tangerang. Amid heightened market volatility sparked by sweeping US tariff hikes, investors may find the current moment ideal for speculative buying of prospective stocks, a market analyst said on Thursday.

The global financial markets have been rattled since early April following President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of aggressive tariff increases on major US trading partners, including China, the European Union, and Mexico. The tariffs, which cover over $300 billion worth of imports, have triggered a broad sell-off in equities, stoked fears of a trade war escalation, and undermined investor confidence in both developed and emerging markets.

The shockwaves have been felt worldwide, with key indices across Asia, Europe, and the US experiencing sharp declines. The MSCI World Index, which tracks global equity performance, has dropped over 7 percent in the past two weeks. Commodities such as copper and crude oil have also slumped on concerns about global growth, while safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar have seen inflows.

In Indonesia, which is facing a 32 percent tariff slapped by the Trump administration, major stocks in the banking and mining sectors have been hit particularly hard, presenting what some analysts view as an opportunity.

Advertisement

“In my opinion, share prices are very attractive now, so at least we can do speculative buying or 'buy on weakness',” said Liza Camelia Suryanata, Head of Research at Kiwoom Sekuritas Indonesia, during a discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

She cautioned, however, that investors must manage risks by limiting speculative trades to no more than 30 percent of their portfolio. “Discipline is key in volatile markets,” she said.

Liza also advised long-term investors to remain patient. “Investors can wait until later this year, particularly if the US Federal Reserve moves to cut benchmark interest rates, which could provide a rebound catalyst.”

The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) has declined 9.6 percent year-to-date, closing around 6,400 points as of Wednesday. The sell-off intensified after Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2, with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) forced to halt trading twice in a week after sharp losses triggered automatic circuit breakers.

Globally, investor sentiment remains fragile. In the US, the S&P 500 has slipped nearly 6 percent since the tariff announcement, while China’s CSI 300 has shed more than 8 percent. Bond yields have plummeted as investors seek safety, with the US 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4 percent for the first time in months -- an indicator often associated with recessionary concerns.

Despite the current turbulence, analysts like Liza see selective buying opportunities. The moment may be a good entry point for fundamentally strong stocks that have been oversold, she said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: