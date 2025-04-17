Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil

Monique Handa Shafira
April 17, 2025 | 3:35 pm
SHARE
Liza Camelia Suryanata, market analyst from Kiwoom Sekuritas Indonesia, poses for a photo at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo)
Liza Camelia Suryanata, market analyst from Kiwoom Sekuritas Indonesia, poses for a photo at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo)

Tangerang. Amid heightened market volatility sparked by sweeping US tariff hikes, investors may find the current moment ideal for speculative buying of prospective stocks, a market analyst said on Thursday.

The global financial markets have been rattled since early April following President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of aggressive tariff increases on major US trading partners, including China, the European Union, and Mexico. The tariffs, which cover over $300 billion worth of imports, have triggered a broad sell-off in equities, stoked fears of a trade war escalation, and undermined investor confidence in both developed and emerging markets.

The shockwaves have been felt worldwide, with key indices across Asia, Europe, and the US experiencing sharp declines. The MSCI World Index, which tracks global equity performance, has dropped over 7 percent in the past two weeks. Commodities such as copper and crude oil have also slumped on concerns about global growth, while safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar have seen inflows.

In Indonesia, which is facing a 32 percent tariff slapped by the Trump administration, major stocks in the banking and mining sectors have been hit particularly hard, presenting what some analysts view as an opportunity.

Advertisement

“In my opinion, share prices are very attractive now, so at least we can do speculative buying or 'buy on weakness',” said Liza Camelia Suryanata, Head of Research at Kiwoom Sekuritas Indonesia, during a discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

She cautioned, however, that investors must manage risks by limiting speculative trades to no more than 30 percent of their portfolio. “Discipline is key in volatile markets,” she said.

Liza also advised long-term investors to remain patient. “Investors can wait until later this year, particularly if the US Federal Reserve moves to cut benchmark interest rates, which could provide a rebound catalyst.”

The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) has declined 9.6 percent year-to-date, closing around 6,400 points as of Wednesday. The sell-off intensified after Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2, with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) forced to halt trading twice in a week after sharp losses triggered automatic circuit breakers.

Globally, investor sentiment remains fragile. In the US, the S&P 500 has slipped nearly 6 percent since the tariff announcement, while China’s CSI 300 has shed more than 8 percent. Bond yields have plummeted as investors seek safety, with the US 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4 percent for the first time in months -- an indicator often associated with recessionary concerns.

Despite the current turbulence, analysts like Liza see selective buying opportunities. The moment may be a good entry point for fundamentally strong stocks that have been oversold, she said.

Tags:
#Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Cirebon Hotels Face Mass Layoffs as Gov't Bookings Dry Up
Business 16 minutes ago

Cirebon Hotels Face Mass Layoffs as Gov't Bookings Dry Up

 Cirebon hotels could begin mass layoffs in months as occupancy plunges due to gov’t austerity, leaving the industry gasping for survival.
Xi Ends Southeast Asia Tour in Cambodia, Pledges Support and Investment
News 26 minutes ago

Xi Ends Southeast Asia Tour in Cambodia, Pledges Support and Investment

 Chinese President Xi Jinping ends his Southeast Asia tour in Cambodia, pledging support and trade as U.S. tariff threats loom.
Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil
Business 2 hours ago

Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil

 She cautioned, however, that investors must manage risks by limiting speculative trades to no more than 30 percent of their portfolio.
Indonesia’s Property Market Stays Resilient Amid Escalating US-China Trade War
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Property Market Stays Resilient Amid Escalating US-China Trade War

 The sustained demand is supported by Indonesia’s growing urban population and the increasing need for housing in major cities.
Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with the US as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs
Business 2 hours ago

Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with the US as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs

 Japan’s global trade deficit totaled 5.2 trillion yen ($37 billion) for the fiscal year through March, for the 4th straight year of deficit.
News Index

Most Popular

‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
1
‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
2
Prosecutors Seize 28 Luxury Vehicles from Lawyer in Jakarta Court Bribery Scandal
3
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
4
Indonesian Students in the US Urged to Manage Social Media Carefully
5
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED