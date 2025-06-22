Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate

Rama Sukarta
June 23, 2025 | 4:07 pm
SHARE
Mourners carry the flag-draped coffins of five men, whose names were not immediately available, reportedly killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in the city of Khorramabad, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aziz Babanezhad/Tasnim News Agency)
Mourners carry the flag-draped coffins of five men, whose names were not immediately available, reportedly killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in the city of Khorramabad, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aziz Babanezhad/Tasnim News Agency)

Jakarta. Global oil prices edged close to $80 per barrel on Monday, and an analyst warns that they could surge beyond $100 if tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.

The warning comes amid concerns that the conflict may worsen after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to threaten a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints.

“This conflict will certainly disrupt oil supply, and I believe prices could easily surpass $100 per barrel. In a worst-case scenario, we could see prices climb to between $120 and $140,” said Dendi Ramdani, Head of Industry & Regional Research at Bank Mandiri.

Dendi noted that while the baseline for global oil prices has hovered around $70 per barrel, current geopolitical risks could double that figure. He highlighted Iran’s unexpectedly strong military response as a key driver of concern.

Advertisement

“The situation is different this time. Iran has demonstrated advanced missile capabilities that have successfully penetrated Israel’s defense systems -- something many did not expect,” he added.

Read More:
Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites

The Iranian parliament has already approved a motion to block the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the US airstrikes -- an act that could severely disrupt global energy markets.

Beyond the Middle East, Dendi pointed to broader economic tensions -- such as the ongoing global tariff wars -- as additional factors contributing to upward pressure on oil prices.

He added that if geopolitical instability persists and global trade tensions remain unresolved, the world could be heading toward a period of extreme price volatility in the energy market.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran
News 20 minutes ago

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran

 Israel strikes Iranian regime sites in Tehran, including Evin Prison, after Iran’s drone barrage and US bombing of nuclear facilities.
Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz
Business 4 hours ago

Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

 The Iranian parliament has given its nod to shut the Strait of Hormuz after the US bombed the country's its nuclear sites.
Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate
Business 5 hours ago

Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate

 While the baseline for global oil prices has hovered around $70 per barrel, current geopolitical risks could double that figure.
Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow
News 5 hours ago

Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow

 The first batch of Indonesian evacuees from Iran will begin landing in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize
News 6 hours ago

Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize

 The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.
Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
News 12 hours ago

Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up

 Indonesia also says that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the circumstances, as the Israel-Iran war heats up.
Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites
Business 12 hours ago

Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites

 Iran could severely disrupt transit through it, sending insurance rates spiking and making shippers nervous to move without US Navy escorts.
US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table
News 18 hours ago

US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table

 Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, responded: “I don’t know how much room is left for diplomacy.”
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
News Jun 22, 2025 | 9:56 am

US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

 President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”

The Latest

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran
News 20 minutes ago

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran

 Israel strikes Iranian regime sites in Tehran, including Evin Prison, after Iran’s drone barrage and US bombing of nuclear facilities.
PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks
Special Updates 24 minutes ago

PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks

 PIS enhances fleet safety and prepares alternate shipping routes to ensure energy supply remains secure amid rising global tensions.
Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2
News 52 minutes ago

Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2

 Indonesia seizes 684 kg of drugs and arrests 285 suspects in Q2; BNN cites economic hardship as key driver behind drug crimes.
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
Business 59 minutes ago

Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026

 Indonesia delays sugary drink tax to 2026 due to regulatory and economic concerns, seeking other revenue to meet 2025 targets.
Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert

 Expert says Jakarta can become a top 50 global city by 2030 through better education, cultural identity, and urban development.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
1
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
4
Indonesia’s Housing Drama: Can You Really Live in a Tiny Home?
5
Second Bomb Threat in Three Days Forces Saudia Plane to Land in N. Sumatra
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED