Analyst Welcomes Import Ban on Four Basic Commodities

Antara
January 17, 2025 | 12:59 pm
SHARE
Workers prepare to unload sacks of imported rice from a cargo ship at Probolinggo Port in East Java, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Zulkiflie)
Workers prepare to unload sacks of imported rice from a cargo ship at Probolinggo Port in East Java, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Zulkiflie)

Jakarta. The government's decision to ban imports of rice, corn, sugar, and salt was lauded by an analyst, who said Indonesia has abundant resources for these four commodities.

Ragimun, lead economic and finance researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said the policy can be implemented immediately with confidence because of the high level of availability for those commodities.

He predicted that domestic demands for rice and corn could be met during the next harvest season. Data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) indicated that national rice production reached 30.34 million tons last year from 10.05 million hectares of paddy fields.

Annual dry corn production stood at 15.21 million tons according to the latest data in 2023.

He also noted that to meet the demand for sugar and salt in the industrial sector, a more specific and gradual strategy needs to be implemented, as the specifications required by industries differ from those for household consumption. In addition, Ragimun suggested that regulations related to the distribution of these four food commodities should be tightened to support the acceleration and optimization of Indonesia's food self-sufficiency program.

“The strategy for fulfilling the industrial needs, particularly for salt and sugar, must be implemented gradually,” he explained.

Previously, Chief Food Security Minister Zulkifli Hasan announced that the government would impose an import ban on rice, corn, sugar, and salt starting in 2025. He said the policy aims to accelerate food self-sufficiency programs through strategic steps such as farmer counseling, financial support, regulatory revisions, provision of superior seeds, and strengthening supply chains.
 

Tags:
#Agriculture #Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Biodiesel Key to Indonesia’s Energy Security, Task Force Says
News 29 minutes ago

Biodiesel Key to Indonesia’s Energy Security, Task Force Says

 Indonesia is increasing its palm oil-based content share of its biodiesel from 35 percent to 40 percent this year.
Deadly House Explosion in East Java Linked to Firecrackers: Police
News 2 hours ago

Deadly House Explosion in East Java Linked to Firecrackers: Police

 Officer Maryudi is facing an ethics tribunal for negligence that resulted in fatalities, Imam noted.
Analyst Welcomes Import Ban on Four Basic Commodities
Business 2 hours ago

Analyst Welcomes Import Ban on Four Basic Commodities

 He predicted that domestic demands for rice and corn could be met during the next harvest season.
China's Population Falls for Third Straight Year, Posing Challenges for Government and Economy
News 4 hours ago

China's Population Falls for Third Straight Year, Posing Challenges for Government and Economy

 Friday’s report gave the sex imbalance as 104.34 men to every 100 women, though independent groups give the imbalance as much higher.
Mother of Former Minister Mahfud Passes Away
News 4 hours ago

Mother of Former Minister Mahfud Passes Away

 Mahfud also reminisced about the sacrifices his mother made for him, recalling how she sold her jewelry to fund his education.
News Index

Most Popular

BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
1
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
2
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
3
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts Key Interest Rate to 5.75 Percent
5
Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Pete Hegseth Has No Clue about ASEAN
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED