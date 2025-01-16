Anindya Bakrie Installed as Kadin Chairman after Brief Dispute

Jakarta. Anindya Novyan Bakrie, the president and CEO of the Bakrie Group, was officially inaugurated on Thursday as chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), the country’s most influential business lobbying group. His appointment follows a brief internal dispute but ultimately emerged unopposed.

Anindya succeeded Arsjad Rasjid, whose term was supposed to end next year. Arsjad initially resisted the leadership change in September last year but stepped down shortly after amid overwhelming support for Anindya.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta, featured a symbolic handover of the Kadin flag from Arsjad to Anindya. The event underscored unity, with President Prabowo Subianto seated between the outgoing and incoming chairmen during the handover ceremony.

Arsjad congratulated Anindya and expressed his gratitude to Kadin members for their support during his tenure.

“I’m moved by your solidarity and dedication to making Kadin a solid organization,” Arsjad said in his remarks. “For the stability and continuity in businesses, we entrepreneurs must demonstrate that we remain solid and united.”

The ceremony was part of Kadin’s national congress, attended by 35 heads of Kadin’s provincial chapters, who approved Anindya’s chairmanship until 2029 by acclamation.

Arsjad has been appointed as the head of Kadin’s advisory council, providing continuity and counsel to the organization.

During the earlier dispute, Arsjad faced accusations of “politicizing” Kadin due to his role as the campaign chief for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo in the previous election.

