Annual Inflation Recorded at 1.55% in November

Jakarta. The annual inflation was recorded at 1.55 percent in November, compared to 1.71 percent in the previous month, driven primarily by price hikes in food, beverages, and tobacco products.

The month-to-month inflation stood at 0.30 percent while year-to-date inflation was 1.12 percent, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) released on Monday.

BPS' Acting Head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said food, beverages, and tobacco products contributed 0.22 percentage points to the inflation; gold and jewelry added another 0.04 percentage points; and chicken meat and cooking oil shared 0.03 percentage points.

All 38 provinces saw inflation in November, with the highest in Central Papua (4.35 percent) and the lowest in Bangka Belitung Islands (0.22 percent).

