Antam Buys 30 Tons of Freeport Gold for $12.5 Billion

Mita Amalia Hapsari
November 7, 2024 | 10:57 pm
SHARE
A woman displays Antam gold bars in Jakarta on July 12, 2022. (JG Photo)
A woman displays Antam gold bars in Jakarta on July 12, 2022. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. Copper and gold miner Freeport Indonesia and state-owned gold supplier Aneka Tambang (Antam) signed on Thursday a sale and purchase agreement covering 30 tons of gold worth $12.5 billion for five years, equivalent to around Rp 200 trillion.

The agreement was signed by Freeport CEO Tony Wenas and Antam CEO Nicolas Kanter at Kempinski Hotel in Jakarta in the presence of State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir and representatives from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and the state-owned mining holdings MIND ID.

Erick said the gold transactions between local companies could significantly save foreign exchange reserves.

"Freeport can produce 50 tons of gold and a purchase of 30 tons by Antam could save Rp 200 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. We must continue to push for mining industrialization at home to protect the national economy," Erick said after the signing ceremony.

Advertisement

Nicolas said Antam may increase the volume of gold purchased from Freeport in the future, saying the deal helped Antam reduce reliance on imported gold.

"Under the agreement, we agree to buy 30 tons of gold following Freeport’s current production capacity. However, when our demand exceeds 30 tons, we will continue to prioritize Freeport as our main supplier to reduce our import dependency," Nicolas said.

On the other hand, Freeport is ready to boost its capacity to anticipate a growing demand from Antam, Tony Wenas said in the joint news conference.

Tags:
#Commodity
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

New DNA Evidence Rewrites Long-Told Stories of People in Ancient Pompeii
Tech 23 minutes ago

New DNA Evidence Rewrites Long-Told Stories of People in Ancient Pompeii

 Scientists discovered that the person thought to be a mother was actually a man unrelated to the child.
Police Seize Rp 73 Billion, 16 Cars, and Luxury Items from Gambling Syndicate
News 3 hours ago

Police Seize Rp 73 Billion, 16 Cars, and Luxury Items from Gambling Syndicate

 Investigators also seized two firearms, 34 cellphones, 23 laptops, 20 paintings, 16 PC monitors, and 215.5 grams of gold.
Antam Buys 30 Tons of Freeport Gold for $12.5 Billion
Business 3 hours ago

Antam Buys 30 Tons of Freeport Gold for $12.5 Billion

 Erick Thohir said the gold transactions between local companies could significantly save foreign exchange reserves.
Andra Soni Says Governor Could Inspire National Struggle
News 4 hours ago

Andra Soni Says Governor Could Inspire National Struggle

 He mentioned East Java Governor Ario Soerjo, who showed courageous leadership by resisting demands from the Allied forces to surrender.
Airin Vows to Reform Public Services in Banten
News 5 hours ago

Airin Vows to Reform Public Services in Banten

 She said her government would promote inclusiveness and close coordination among all levels of the government.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold
1
Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold
2
LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says
3
Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count
4
Singapore Looks Forward to Importing Green Electricity from Indonesia
5
Indonesia Scraps Minimum Wage Regulation After Constitutional Court Ruling
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED