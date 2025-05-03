‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 14, 2025 | 5:46 pm
SHARE
US President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
US President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Employer Association (Apindo) urged the government to focus on improving its domestic market, as household consumption still largely drives Indonesia’s growth amid a three-month tariff pause between the United States and China.

The two world’s largest economies have recently decided to roll back most of their tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days. The US has agreed to slash its combined tariff rate on Chinese imports from 145 percent to 30 percent temporarily. China’s import tax on US goods will also drop from 125 percent to 10 percent during the truce. But the latest trade de-escalation does not mean Jakarta should let its guard down, according to Apindo’s chairwoman, Shinta Kamdani. 

The seasoned businesswoman said the government should come up with ways to boost domestic consumption. At the same time, Jakarta should keep negotiating with US President Donald Trump’s team to "bring down or even eliminate" the 32 percent tariffs on US-bound Indonesian goods that would take effect early July, Shinta said.

“I’m not sure when this [trade war ceasefire] will last. ... It’s possible Trump will change his mind again, so let’s not just pin our hopes on uncertain deals,” Shinta told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

Last month, Trump decided to slap a 10 percent baseline tariff on all US imports. He intends to further increase the tariffs for many of the US trading partners, including Indonesia -- the hikes were supposed to come into effect on April 9, but got postponed to July 9. Indonesia still has some time before the higher tariff hikes of 32 percent enter into force.

“Perhaps this is all just part of Trump's strategy. I wouldn’t even be surprised if Trump ends up imposing just the 10 percent tariffs, [and not proceed with the reciprocal tariff plan],” Shinta said.

She added: “So anything can happen, but we should pay attention to our domestic market. This remains a huge homework that we need to address. … Our economy is not mainly driven by exports, but by household consumption. … So let’s talk about how we can improve the people’s purchasing power and what sort of stimulus that [Indonesia can give to boost consumption].” 

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani speaks to reporters in Jakarta on May 13, 2025. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Shinta’s comment came not long after Indonesia announced its Q1 2025 growth had slowed to 4.87 percent year-on-year (yoy), missing the 5-percent range that the country had been hovering at.

Household consumption contributed 2.61 percentage points to the Q1 growth. The spending made by Indonesian households was about threefold of what net exports contributed to the Q1 2025 growth, which reached 0.83 percentage points, official statistics showed.

Household consumption grew 4.89 percent yoy in the first quarter, marking a slower pace compared to 4.91 percent yoy compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the slower growth, Shinta said that Apindo would keep its 2025 full-year economic projections within the range of 4.8 percent and 5.1 percent.

Read More: Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business 2 hours ago

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
Business May 13, 2025 | 9:42 am

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

 The US and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war.
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business May 12, 2025 | 9:09 pm

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
Business May 12, 2025 | 2:36 am

US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says

 There was no immediate comment from the Chinese representatives at the talks.
No Breakthroughs Yet in US-China Tariff Talks, But Trump Touts 'Great Progress'
Business May 11, 2025 | 9:35 pm

No Breakthroughs Yet in US-China Tariff Talks, But Trump Touts 'Great Progress'

 In its editorial, Xinhua said, “Talks should never be a pretext for continued coercion or extortion."
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks
News May 9, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

 Trump proposes cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of key Geneva talks, signaling possible thaw in escalating US-China trade war.
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison
News May 5, 2025 | 10:19 am

Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison

 In the 29 years it was open, 36 men attempted 14 escapes, according to the FBI. Nearly all were caught or didn’t survive the attempt.
Pritzker and Ocasio-Cortez: A Billionaire and A Former Bartender Emerge as Trump Resistance Leaders
News May 4, 2025 | 11:43 pm

Pritzker and Ocasio-Cortez: A Billionaire and A Former Bartender Emerge as Trump Resistance Leaders

 Both have urged mass resistance, accused their party of not fighting more, and stood out enough to draw sharp retorts from Trump loyalists.
Trump Draws Criticism with AI Image of Himself as The Pope Ahead of The Papal Conclave
News May 4, 2025 | 7:59 am

Trump Draws Criticism with AI Image of Himself as The Pope Ahead of The Papal Conclave

 The image was shared Friday night on Trump's Truth Social site and later reposted by the White House on its official X account.
Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance
Opinion May 3, 2025 | 2:45 pm

Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance

 This analysis assesses Trump’s tariff hikes from a legal perspective, with a focus on their compliance -- or lack thereof -- with WTO rules.

The Latest

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business 2 hours ago

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
Researchers Discover New Species of Blind Lizard from Buton Island
Tech 4 hours ago

Researchers Discover New Species of Blind Lizard from Buton Island

 As a tribute to a national press figure, this species was named Dibamus oetamai, referring to Kompas Gramedia founder Jakob Oetama.
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army

 Indonesia revokes ex-Marine Satria Kumbara’s citizenship after he joins Russian military without President Prabowo’s approval.
Police Probe Alleged $300 Million Extortion in Cilegon Petrochemical Project
News 4 hours ago

Police Probe Alleged $300 Million Extortion in Cilegon Petrochemical Project

 Police investigate alleged extortion by local business actors in Cilegon demanding Rp 5T from a Chinese firm in a $1B strategic project
Smoke, Not Fire: BYD Responds to Electric Car Incident in West Jakarta
Tech 4 hours ago

Smoke, Not Fire: BYD Responds to Electric Car Incident in West Jakarta

 A BYD Seal EV allegedly emitted smoke while parked in a Jakarta garage, raising safety concerns.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
1
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
2
Indonesia Ranks Top 3 in ASEAN Competitiveness, So Why Are Investors Still Hesitant?
3
Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
4
Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
5
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED