Apindo Warns of Economic Impact from 6.5% Provincial Minimum Wage Increase

Antara
November 30, 2024 | 1:43 pm
SHARE
The workers of a cookie enterprise in Bandung on Oct. 31, 2024. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
The workers of a cookie enterprise in Bandung on Oct. 31, 2024. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) is seeking further clarification from the government behind the 6.5 percent increase in the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) announced by President Prabowo Subianto on Friday.

Apindo Chairperson Shinta W. Kamdani said that she needed a detailed explanation of the factors considered in determining the wage hike. Shinta stressed that understanding the methodology is crucial to ensure the wage increase balances both worker welfare and business sustainability.

"Until now, there has been no detailed explanation regarding the methodology used, especially whether variables such as labor productivity, business competitiveness, and current economic conditions have been considered," Shinta said on Saturday.

According to Apindo, the 6.5 percent UMP hike could significantly impact operational costs, particularly in labor-intensive sectors. Shinta pointed out that in light of ongoing global economic challenges and domestic pressures, the wage rise could increase production costs and reduce the competitiveness of Indonesian products in both local and international markets.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Apindo expressed concerns that the wage hike could lead to potential layoffs and hinder the creation of new jobs, adding to the challenges businesses already face.

Meanwhile, Manpower Minister Yassierli announced that regional governments must finalize the UMP by December 25, 2024. The Ministry is working on a timeline to ensure the timely implementation of the UMP and other wage policies, including sectoral minimum wages. Yassierli called for collaboration between the central and local governments to support the 6.5 percent increase.

Yassierli also urged both workers and employers to accept the government's decision to raise the UMP, stressing that it is part of a broader effort to improve national welfare. 

Tags:
#Economic Impacts
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Shin Tae-yong Opens Up on How World Champions Argentina Inspire Indonesia as Giant Slayers
News 2 hours ago

Shin Tae-yong Opens Up on How World Champions Argentina Inspire Indonesia as Giant Slayers

 Shin credits Indonesia's grit to a 2-0 loss to world champions Argentina on June 19, 2023, which proved to be a turning point.
Apindo Warns of Economic Impact from 6.5% Provincial Minimum Wage Increase
Business 2 hours ago

Apindo Warns of Economic Impact from 6.5% Provincial Minimum Wage Increase

 Apindo seeks clarification from the government on the 6.5% increase in the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) announced by President Prabowo.
Aon Forecasts 6.3% Salary Increase for Indonesian Workers in 2025, Surpassing Most Southeast Asian Countries
Business 3 hours ago

Aon Forecasts 6.3% Salary Increase for Indonesian Workers in 2025, Surpassing Most Southeast Asian Countries

 Indonesia's workers to see a 6.3% salary rise in 2025, surpassing most Southeast Asian countries
Indonesia Braces for Impact of Trump’s Potential Trade War
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Impact of Trump’s Potential Trade War

 Donald Trump’s re-election as US president and his renewed focus on protectionist policies could stifle global economic growth
The Time of Your Life or In the End? Concertgoers Choose Between Green Day and Linkin Park in Jakarta Face-Off
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

The Time of Your Life or In the End? Concertgoers Choose Between Green Day and Linkin Park in Jakarta Face-Off

 Green Day and Linkin Park prepare to take the stage in Jakarta just one day apart on Feb. 15 and 16.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
3
Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election
4
Prabowo Announces 100 Percent Salary Increase for State Teachers
5
KPU Says No Winner Yet in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED