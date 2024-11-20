Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia

Wahyu Sahala Tua, Herman
November 20, 2024 | 9:59 am
SHARE
Attendees take a closer look at the Apple iPhone 16 during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada)
Attendees take a closer look at the Apple iPhone 16 during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada)

Jakarta. Apple has committed to investing $100 million (approximately Rp 1.57 trillion) in Indonesia to address the government’s ban on the iPhone 16, according to reports by Bloomberg and GSM Arena. This investment is a significant increase from the company’s previous pledge of $10 million (Rp 156.8 billion).

The initial $10 million investment is earmarked for building an accessory manufacturing facility in Bandung, West Java. The new $100 million commitment will be rolled out over two years, with the first phase dedicated to the Bandung facility. Details on the allocation of the remaining $90 million are still unclear. GSM Arena speculates it may involve Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, potentially setting up an assembly line in Indonesia.

Apple’s proposed investment still falls short of the Rp 1.7 trillion target set by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. The minister has pushed Apple to meet Indonesia’s domestic component level (TKDN) threshold of 35 percent, a requirement for selling the iPhone 16 in the country.

To fulfill the TKDN criteria, Apple has opted for the innovation and development route by expanding its Apple Developer Academy program. The academy currently operates in three locations: BSD in Banten, Sidoarjo in East Java, and Nongsa in Batam. During a recent visit to Indonesia, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to open an additional academy in Bali, though the plan has yet to materialize.

Advertisement

The iPhone 16, launched globally in September, is not available for sale in Indonesia due to its failure to meet TKDN requirements. As a result, the Trade Ministry has banned online platforms from listing the device, while the Industry Ministry plans to block the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) for iPhone 16 units in the country, rendering them unusable.

Despite the restrictions, an estimated 9,000 iPhone 16 units have entered Indonesia between August and October 2024 via individual travelers who paid the appropriate taxes. Similarly, 22,000 Google Pixel devices were brought into the country through personal imports or overseas shipments earlier this year. These devices, however, are only permitted for personal use and are prohibited from being resold.

Neither Apple nor the Ministry of Industry has issued an official response to the ongoing negotiations or the status of the investment.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches
Tech 1 hours ago

Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches

 The iconic Ford Mustang, a symbol of American muscle cars, is set to hit the Indonesian market next year.
Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia
News 1 hours ago

Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia

 Shin Tae-yong, is optimistic that his team can reach the top four in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the Asian zone
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

 Filipino President Marcos Jr broke the news of Mary Jane Veloso's return on Wednesday without revealing when she would be flying home.
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
Business 1 hours ago

Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia

 Apple has committed to investing $100 million (approximately Rp 1.57 trillion) in Indonesia to address the government’s ban on the iPhone 16
Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy

 Instagram influencer Isa Zega, has become a hot topic of discussion among the public and members of the Indonesian Parliament.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Shin Tae-yong Aims for Crucial Win in World Cup Qualifier
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
5
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED