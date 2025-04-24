As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 1, 2025 | 9:24 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks at the Investor Daily Round Table forum in Jakarta on April 30, 2025. Hosting the forum is B-Universe Media Holdings. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks at the Investor Daily Round Table forum in Jakarta on April 30, 2025. Hosting the forum is B-Universe Media Holdings. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. As US tariffs loom over global trade, Indonesia is trying to diversify its markets as the Southeast Asian nation sets its sights on joining the Trans-Pacific trading group that brings together economies like Canada, Japan, and Mexico.

Jakarta is currently negotiating with the US on the 32 percent tariff rate set to be imposed on Indonesian goods starting early July. According to senior minister Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia seeks a “fair and square” deal with the US, one that is mutually beneficial.

Amid the ongoing negotiations, Indonesia wants to expand its market, among others, by tapping into its non-traditional export destinations. Quite high up the agenda is unlocking the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) market. This is a twelve-member free trade pact that encompasses Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and its latest member, the UK. 

Trump has repeatedly threatened CPTPP members Canada and Mexico with harsh tariffs. The CPTPP also actually evolved out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a proposed agreement that never came into force after Trump decided to pull the US out of the pact during his first term.

Advertisement

Indonesia officially applied to the CPTPP last September. The Jakarta Globe recently asked Airlangga about the time frame for Jakarta to become the trade club’s full-fledged member. While he did not state a specific deadline, he revealed that CPTPP members would gather later this year for some discussions that would likely touch on Indonesia’s application.

“We are in the process of acceding to the CPTPP. We believe that CPTPP members will meet in the middle of this year. From there on, they would decide on the next steps for the accession,” Airlangga told the Globe on the sidelines of the Investor Daily Round Table conference in Jakarta on Wednesday evening. 

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
US President Donald Trump holds up a chart that shows his upcoming reciprocal tariffs against Indonesia in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. CPTPP members like Malaysia and Japan also face Trump's tariffs with the rates standing at 24 percent. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Airlangga revealed that some CPTPP members had expressed intent to back Indonesia’s application, citing Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK among the supporters. 

Once fully implemented, the CPTPP allows up to 99 percent of tariff lines among the club’s members to be duty-free. The bloc makes up almost 15 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP). The CPTPP offers market access to countries with whom Indonesia does not have a trade pact, particularly in the Latin American region. 

Of all CPTPP members, Japan becomes Indonesia’s largest trading partner with annual trade reaching around $35.7 billion in 2024. This marks a huge gap compared to Indonesia’s trade with CPTPP’s Latin American members: Mexico (almost $2.6 billion), Peru ($479 million), and Chile ($473 million). Indonesia-Canada trade hit nearly $3.6 billion last year, official government figures showed.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
Business 1 hours ago

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

 The CPTPP is a trade pact that evolved out the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) -- a separate agreement that the Trump-led US had exited.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business 11 hours ago

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
ASEAN Should Tell Trump His Tariffs Are the 'Biggest Mistake Ever’
Business 16 hours ago

ASEAN Should Tell Trump His Tariffs Are the 'Biggest Mistake Ever’

 ASEAN has less than 3 months before Trump’s reciprocal tariffs hit its members.
Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs
Business 18 hours ago

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs

 Mari Elka warns Indonesia must boost domestic resilience and expand global markets to cushion the impact of looming US tariffs.
Trump Offers Rebate to Automakers Facing 25 Pct Tariffs
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 10:27 am

Trump Offers Rebate to Automakers Facing 25 Pct Tariffs

 Trump eases 25% auto tariffs to help U.S. manufacturers, offering rebates to spur domestic production and protect factory jobs.
President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 9:01 pm

President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation

 Indonesia forms three task forces to tackle economic issues, focusing on US tariffs, job creation, and regulatory reforms amid global uncert
Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 9:41 pm

Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure

 Indonesia expands QRIS cross-border use, defending its payment system amid US pressure in ongoing trade negotiations.
Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 2:35 pm

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 11:09 am

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 1:49 pm

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade

 Despite US tariffs and IMF downgrade, Indonesia’s economy remains resilient with strong fundamentals and proactive measures.

The Latest

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
Business 1 hours ago

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

 The CPTPP is a trade pact that evolved out the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) -- a separate agreement that the Trump-led US had exited.
US Senate Votes Down Resolution to Block Trump's Global Tariffs amid Economic Turmoil
News 2 hours ago

US Senate Votes Down Resolution to Block Trump's Global Tariffs amid Economic Turmoil

 Elizabeth Warren called it a “fake” emergency that Trump is using to impose his “on again, off again, red light, green light tariffs.”
Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister
News 3 hours ago

Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister

 Soeharto’s nomination has reignited public debate due to his authoritarian and militaristic rule during his three-decade presidency.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business 11 hours ago

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
The Impact of eSports on Technology Development and Digital Communities
Special Updates 15 hours ago

The Impact of eSports on Technology Development and Digital Communities

 As the eSports industry grows, there have been many technological advancements made to support a better gaming experience.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
1
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
2
LG to Reportedly Invest Another $1.7 Billion in Indonesian Battery Cell Plant
3
GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge
4
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
5
West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED