Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

ASEAN, Canada A Step Closer to Concluding Trade Deal by 2025

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 2, 2023 | 9:49 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the ASEAN-Canada Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the 43rd ASEAN Summit)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the ASEAN-Canada Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the 43rd ASEAN Summit)

Jakarta. ASEAN and Canada are aiming to conclude the negotiations on a free trade deal by 2025, and both sides have recently moved a step closer to that goal.

The Indonesian province of Bali last week hosted the fifth trade negotiating committee for the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) talks. Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, a director-general at the Indonesian Trade Ministry, was the lead negotiator for ASEAN. Djatmiko said that both sides had agreed to wrap up the negotiations within 2 years.

“The ACAFTA will become ASEAN’s first FTA with the Americas. Negotiators must work towards the substantial conclusion of its negotiations by 2025,” Djatmiko was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Djatmiko said the fifth round of the ACAFTA talks discussed several outstanding issues, including on “labor and environment”. The Bali meeting also brought together a number of working groups, among others, on investment, intellectual property, and trade in goods. The recent negotiating round also had working groups in the services sector.

Advertisement

“In this round, we have agreed on many articles and paragraphs,” Djatmiko said.

ASEAN and Canada agreed to launch the ACAFTA negotiations in 2021. Canada called the 10-membered ASEAN grouping its fourth-largest merchandise trading partner in 2021. Last year, Canada-ASEAN merchandise trade totaled $40.7 billion. 

A joint feasibility study shows that a Canada-ASEAN FTA that liberalizes trade in goods reduces non-tariff measures, and improves trade facilitation can increase the Southeast Asian bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP) by $39.4 billion. The same study shows that Canada is expected to get a $5.1 billion in GDP gain. The same deal is expected to add $7.1 billion to Indonesia’s GDP.

The government reported that Indonesia-Canada trade rose from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion the following year. Indonesia, however, posted a $1.7 billion trade deficit with Canada in 2022. 

Indonesia and Canada are also currently trying to seal a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement --also known as the ICA-CEPA-- by next year. Indonesia said the ICA-CEPA could boost its GDP by $1.4 billion. The deal is also expected to increase Indonesia’s exports to Canada by $851 million in the medium term.

Read More: UK Unveils $33m Grant for Indonesia's Green Growth During Trevelyan's Visit

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

A Riled Trump Sounds Off Outside the New York Fraud Trial
News 8 hours ago

A Riled Trump Sounds Off Outside the New York Fraud Trial

 The trial could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
Constitutional Court Upholds Validity of Job Creation Law
News 11 hours ago

Constitutional Court Upholds Validity of Job Creation Law

 In a tight decision, all nine Constitutional Court justices voted 5-4 in favor of the government.
Bekasi Sneakers Expo Returns to Summarecon Mall Bekasi
Special Updates 11 hours ago

Bekasi Sneakers Expo Returns to Summarecon Mall Bekasi

 As many as 22 tenant booths of various brands --including Wilio Indonesia, SNDRN, and Yozugoods-- joined the 2023 Bekasi Sneakers Expo.
ASEAN, Canada A Step Closer to Concluding Trade Deal by 2025
Business 12 hours ago

ASEAN, Canada A Step Closer to Concluding Trade Deal by 2025

 ASEAN and Canada are moving a step closer towards that target as both sides have recently held their fifth round of negotiations.
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Three Accused of Killing Nine Victims
News 13 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Three Accused of Killing Nine Victims

 According to the indictment, at least seven of the victims were related to the suspected mastermind of the serial murders.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Megawati Dismisses Speculations of Prabowo-Ganjar Pairing for 2024 Election
1
Megawati Dismisses Speculations of Prabowo-Ganjar Pairing for 2024 Election
2
Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train
3
Jokowi Says Building Bullet Train Gives Indonesia Invaluable Experience
4
IDX Poised to Break Membership Record
5
UK Unveils $33m Grant for Indonesia's Green Growth During Trevelyan's Visit
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED