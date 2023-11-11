Saturday, November 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 11, 2023 | 7:35 am
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi"Widodo and other Southeast Asian leaders do the ASEAN handshake at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of 2023 ASEAN Summit Media Center)
President Joko "Jokowi"Widodo and other Southeast Asian leaders do the ASEAN handshake at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of 2023 ASEAN Summit Media Center)

Jakarta. ASEAN may be more stable and is growing at a faster pace than other trading blocs, according to the Southeast Asian grouping’s business lobby.

Indonesia is moving closer to the end of its ASEAN chairmanship. Throughout the year, Indonesia has been trying to make ASEAN an “epicentrum of growth”. The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (BAC) --the bloc’s private sector group-- recently said ASEAN had proven itself as an epicentrum of growth compared to other blocs. 

As a case in point, intra-ASEAN trade has grown significantly compared to that of Mercosur which encompasses Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Venezuela was a member. However, Mercosur suspended Venezuela’s membership after it failed to meet the bloc’s standards. 

“Intra-ASEAN trade has grown tenfold compared to 25 years ago. Intra-Mercosur trade only rose by 1.5-fold within 20 years,” Bernardino Moningka Vega, the alternate chair of ASEAN BAC, said at a recent virtual conference.

Advertisement

Unlike the European Union (EU), ASEAN remained intact since its inception and has not had a member withdraw. The UK left the EU in 2020, a move popularly known as “Brexit”. “

"Fifteen years ago, if you asked someone who is an expert on the European economy, 'which bloc would have its members leave -- is it ASEAN or EU?'. They would not answer 'EU'. But here we are, look at Brexit,” Bernardino said.

The Indonesian businessman also brought up the sanctions among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members. This is an economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

"I remember the UAE and Saudi Arabia imposing sanctions on Qatar. We don’t have ASEAN members sanctioning one another,” Bernardino told the forum.

Bernardino was referring to the 2017 sanctions that the said two countries --alongside Bahrain and Egypt-- had launched against Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. 

Another example is the India-Pakistan relations. In 2019, Pakistan halted trade with India following New Delhi’s revocation of the special status on the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“If we go to South Asia, Pakistan and India are not even trading with one another,” Bernardino said.

He added: "I would say ASEAN is a region that is not only an epicentrum of growth. It is the center of security. I do admit there are existing regulatory framework issues [that ASEAN needs to work on]. Sometimes ASEAN takes two steps forward, but then takes a step back. But if you want to wait for a perfect world, you are going to be left behind.”

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Batam’s Jamselinas Expects Thousands Cyclists from Home, Abroad
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Batam’s Jamselinas Expects Thousands Cyclists from Home, Abroad

 Thousands of cyclists from home and abroad are expected to take part in Jamselinas, a national folding bike event in Batam.
ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group
Business 4 hours ago

ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group

 Intra-ASEA trade has grown significantly compared to Mercosur, while also remaining intact unlike the EU.
BNI Helps Indonesian Diasporas, Workers Start Business Overseas
Special Updates 14 hours ago

BNI Helps Indonesian Diasporas, Workers Start Business Overseas

 BNI today has overseas branches operating in Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Singapore, Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea.
BNI-WWF Credit Card Gets Brand New Design, Benefits
Special Updates 14 hours ago

BNI-WWF Credit Card Gets Brand New Design, Benefits

 The new BNI-WWF credit card design takes inspiration from Sumateran tigers and sea turtles.
Rempang: BP Batam Tells Public to Not Get Easily Provoked
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Rempang: BP Batam Tells Public to Not Get Easily Provoked

 BP Batam said that Rempang Eco-City was one of Indonesia's national strategic projects.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
1
Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
2
Constitutional Court Appoints Suhartoyo as New Chief Justice 
3
Top Justice Ministry Official Edward Hiariej Named as Corruption Suspect
4
Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%
5
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED