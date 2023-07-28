Friday, July 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

ASEAN Predicted to Be Net Importer of Natural Gas by 2025

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 28, 2023 | 10:50 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows a liquefied natural gas refinery in Bontang, East Kalimantan. (Antara Photo/Widodo S Jusuf)
This undated photo shows a liquefied natural gas refinery in Bontang, East Kalimantan. (Antara Photo/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta. ASEAN is forecast to be importing more natural gas than it exports as soon as 2025, thus potentially affecting the region’s energy security, according to an expert.

"ASEAN is projected to become a net importer of natural gas by 2025,” Nuki Agya Utama, the executive director of the think-tank ASEAN Center for Energy (ACE), said at a press briefing in Jakarta on Thursday.

ACE’s projections for ASEAN’s high natural gas imports took into account the region’s lack of significant additions to the existing production infrastructure and continuous use of fossil fuel. Nuki added: “ASEAN being a net gas importer is bound to happen sooner or later.”

According to Nuki, rising gas imports will likely lead to soaring energy prices. The further the country that ASEAN is buying its natural gas from, the higher the logistics costs will be. This eventually affects the energy prices within the region. 

Advertisement

ASEAN in 2002 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an interconnected gas pipeline infrastructure. The project, popularly known as the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline, has connected more than 3,600 kilometers of gas pipelines across member states. The connections are bilateral in nature such as the South Sumatra-Singapore linkage.

“We have developed the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline and we are working to expand the project. We need to strengthen intra-ASEAN cooperation. We must not let political instability affect our regional cooperation,” Nuki said.

“It is a shame if ASEAN becomes a net gas importer because member states like Indonesia and Myanmar are abundant [in natural gas]. We should uphold collaboration and interconnectivity. [...] Energy can be a catalyst for peace if we uphold fair energy trading and interconnectivity, among others,” Nuky also told reporters.

ACE’s freshly launched 2023 ASEAN Oil and Gas Updates report revealed that the Southeast Asian bloc was still a net gas exporter last year. Its gas exports last year totaled 51 million tons, of which 80 percent went to non-ASEAN regions. Countries outside ASEAN supplied 11.8 million tons of natural gas to the regional grouping last year. Australia supplied 46 percent of ASEAN's total natural gas imports that came from outside the region. According to ACE, Thailand and Singapore are shipping in more natural gas than they export.

Indonesia’s natural gas reserves stood at 1.03 trillion cubic meters as of 2022, marking a 14.2 percent decline from 1.2 trillion cubic meters the previous year, the report showed. Natural gas represented 21 percent of ASEAN's energy supply in 2020. 

Indonesia is this year’s ASEAN Chair. 

ACE and the Indonesian Mineral Resources Ministry will host the ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF) in Bali on August 24-26. This event will gather business delegates in the energy sector, be it from ASEAN and beyond, to exchange views on the region’s energy landscape. It is also likely that the forum will result in business partnerships within the energy sector.

Read More: ASEAN Has Great Potential to Become Solar PV Manufacturing Hub

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals #Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023
Business 17 minutes ago

XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023

 XL Axiata has 58 million users across Indonesia, with the average revenue per user (ARPU) increasing from Rp 38,000 to Rp 41,000. 
ASEAN Predicted to Be Net Importer of Natural Gas by 2025
Business 3 hours ago

ASEAN Predicted to Be Net Importer of Natural Gas by 2025

 ASEAN is forecast to be importing more natural gas than it exports as soon as 2025, according to energy think-tank ACE.
Jokowi Wants Xi Jinping to Import More Indonesian Bird's Nests
Business 10 hours ago

Jokowi Wants Xi Jinping to Import More Indonesian Bird's Nests

 Indonesia exported $387.4 million worth of bird’s nests –weighing around 290 tons– to China in 2022.
Qatar Airways Posts $1.2 Billion Profit after FIFA World Cup
Business 15 hours ago

Qatar Airways Posts $1.2 Billion Profit after FIFA World Cup

 Those figures stand in contrast to the $4.1 billion loss it suffered in the 2021 fiscal year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov’t Mulls $100 Floor Price for Cross-Border E-Commerce
Business 16 hours ago

Gov’t Mulls $100 Floor Price for Cross-Border E-Commerce

 Indonesian e-commerce retailers will be prohibited from facilitating cross-border trade to create a level playing field with SMEs.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Basarnas Head Accused of Accepting Rp 88B Bribe Money
1
Basarnas Head Accused of Accepting Rp 88B Bribe Money
2
Jokowi to Meet Xi Jinping for Investment, South China Sea Talks
3
8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 
4
Gov’t Still Undecided About Ahok Becoming New Pertamina Boss
5
Hong Kong Keen to Invest in Nusantara: Chief Executive
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED