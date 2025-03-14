ASEAN's Upgraded Trade Pact with Australia, New Zealand Effective in April

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 14, 2025 | 10:22 am
SHARE
An officer walks in front of flags of ASEAN nations during the bloc's meetings at the national convention center in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
An officer walks in front of flags of ASEAN nations during the bloc's meetings at the national convention center in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Jakarta. ASEAN's upgraded trade pact with Australia and New Zealand are set to enter into force next month, potentially easing barriers to exports.

In 2023, a document regarding the second upgrade to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) was signed by the member economies. The signing means all members agree to make another amendment to the existing trade pact in order to include chapters on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as government procurement, among others. The enhanced trade pact is set to unlock e-commerce opportunities, thus possibly giving a boost to ASEAN's already thriving internet economy. The first update, which took place in 2015, aimed to streamline the certification processes for the movement of goods.

Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Tiffany McDonald handed over Canberra's ratified document on the upgraded AANZFTA to the Southeast Asian bloc's secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta on Thursday. The diplomats revealed that the upgraded AANZFTA would come into effect on April 21.

"Australia is committed to increasing two-way trade and investment with ASEAN, in turn, further enhancing economic connectivity and resilience in our shared region. The AANZFTA upgrade is central to these efforts," McDonald was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Advertisement

McDonald said that ASEAN was Australia's second-largest two-way trading partner. Australia reported that its trade with Southeast Asia had totaled 178 billion Australian dollars (around $111.9 billion) in 2022. Kao told McDonald that Australia's ratification could make the region's economy more resilient, while also making sure that the agreement remains relevant.

"[This] facilitates regional economic recovery and delivers concrete benefits to businesses ...," Kao said.

All 10 ASEAN member states, including Indonesia, are part of the AANZFTA.

ASEAN's Upgraded Trade Pact with Australia, New Zealand Effective in April
A man works on a rotan chair at a small enterprise in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on March 12, 2025. The upgraded AANZFTA trade pact includes a chapter on MSMEs. (Antara Photo/Aditya Nugroho)

Government data shows that Indonesia's trade with Australia had soared last year, although the import-export activities had weakened in early 2025. Indonesia-Australia trade soared from around $12.5 billion in 2023 to nearly $15.4 billion the following year. However, trade only reached $740.9 million in January 2025. The two neighbors managed to trade over $1 billion in the first month of 2024 alone.

Indonesia is seeing a similar trend to New Zealand. In 2024, trade between Indonesia and New Zealand topped $1.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion recorded in the previous year. The monthly trade reached $157.4 million in January 2024 before falling to $134.4 million at the beginning of 2025. New Zealand had already submitted its upgraded AANZFTA ratification document late last year.

The AANZFTA initially came into force for eight signatories, including Australia and Malaysia, in 2010. The trade pact only became effective in Indonesia about two years later.

Tags:
#Trade #Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation
Business 58 minutes ago

Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation

 "I have checked with the government, and there is no immediate plan for a cabinet reshuffle," said Dasco.
Wall Street Tumbles 10% Below Its Record for 1st 'Correction' since 2023 on Trump's Trade War
Business 2 hours ago

Wall Street Tumbles 10% Below Its Record for 1st 'Correction' since 2023 on Trump's Trade War

 The losses came after Trump upped the stakes in his trade war by threatening huge taxes on European wines and alcohol.
ASEAN's Upgraded Trade Pact with Australia, New Zealand Effective in April
Business 2 hours ago

ASEAN's Upgraded Trade Pact with Australia, New Zealand Effective in April

 ASEAN's upgraded pact with Australia and New Zealand (AANZFTA) now includes chapters on small enterprises and government procurement.
Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas
News 7 hours ago

Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas

 Hanif pointed to the severe loss of forest cover in the upstream area of the Cikeas River, which originally spanned 145,000 hectares.
Putin Agrees in Principle with Proposal for Ukraine Ceasefire
News 10 hours ago

Putin Agrees in Principle with Proposal for Ukraine Ceasefire

 Russia would seek guarantees that Ukraine would not use the break in hostilities to rearm and continue mobilization.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
1
Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
2
Indonesia’s Tax Revenue Drops 42 Pct in January as New Coretax System Faces Hurdles
3
President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions
4
Pope Francis Attends Vatican Retreat Virtually as Health Improves
5
Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED