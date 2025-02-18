Asian Games Village, Once a COVID Hospital, Repurposed as Residential Complex

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 18, 2025 | 11:16 pm
SHARE
FILE - The Asian Games Village in Kemayoran, Jakarta, is photographed on Friday, March 20, 2020. (JG Photo)
FILE - The Asian Games Village in Kemayoran, Jakarta, is photographed on Friday, March 20, 2020. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. The Athletes’ Village, originally built to house international participants of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, will be repurposed into residential units for civil servants and low-income families, an official announced on Tuesday.

The 10-tower facility previously served as a makeshift hospital and quarantine center for COVID-19 patients during the 2020-2022 pandemic.

“Three towers at the Athletes’ Village in Kemayoran are ready for immediate use as residential buildings,” said Housing and Resettlement Minister Maruarar Sirait after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta.

“In the next phase, the remaining seven towers will be revitalized and converted into residential units, with the full launch scheduled for late April. This will bring the total number of new residential buildings to 10,” he added.

Advertisement

Construction of the Asian Games Village began in 2016 and was completed just in time for the games in February 2018.

The 10 towers collectively house nearly 22,000 residential units.

Maruarar is aiming to construct 3 million new homes, as mandated by the president, to reduce Indonesia’s housing backlog.

Affordable Housing Initiative
He said 104,000 new houses have been built with government subsidies, with some already delivered to low-income families at highly affordable prices.

The state budget covers 75% of construction costs for these subsidized housing projects, making homeownership more accessible to low-income families while ensuring profitability for developers.

In Greater Jakarta, subsidized houses are priced at around Rp 170 million ($10,386)—significantly lower than the standard market rates in the metropolitan area.

In a significant move, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry has agreed to substantially increase liquidity subsidies for commercial banks issuing housing loans, raising the fund allocation from Rp 23.2 trillion to Rp 80 trillion ($1.4 billion to $4.9 billion).

Maruarar said this funding boost would enable his ministry to double the number of subsidized houses beyond the current projection of 220,000 units.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Brazil to Join OPEC+, Group of Major Oil-Exporting Nations
Business 2 hours ago

Brazil to Join OPEC+, Group of Major Oil-Exporting Nations

 Brazil is the world's seventh-largest oil producer, with about 4.3 million barrels daily, or 4 percent of the world´s output.
Asian Games Village, Once a COVID Hospital, Repurposed as Residential Complex
Business 4 hours ago

Asian Games Village, Once a COVID Hospital, Repurposed as Residential Complex

 The 10 towers at the Asian Games Village collectively house nearly 22,000 residential units.
Village Head Becomes First Suspect in Tangerang Sea Barrier Scandal
News 4 hours ago

Village Head Becomes First Suspect in Tangerang Sea Barrier Scandal

 The suspects were accused of issuing fraudulent documents to obtain land ownership certificates in an area entirely submerged by water.
Top Russian and US Officials Discuss Improving Ties and Ending Ukraine War -- Without Kyiv
News 6 hours ago

Top Russian and US Officials Discuss Improving Ties and Ending Ukraine War -- Without Kyiv

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country won’t accept any outcome from this week's talks if Kyiv doesn't take part.
Two Former Pertamina CEOs Interrogated by KPK
News 6 hours ago

Two Former Pertamina CEOs Interrogated by KPK

 On Monday, former State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno was also questioned as part of the investigation.
News Index

Most Popular

Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
1
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
2
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
3
Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law
4
Indonesia’s Forex Reserves to Soar $80 Billion as Exporters Must Keep Proceeds Onshore
5
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED