Astra Retains Market Leadership in Indonesia's Car Sales Despite 14% Drop

Jakarta. Despite a nearly 14 percent drop in overall car sales in Indonesia, Astra International (IDX: ASII) continues to hold a commanding lead in the country’s automotive market.

In 2024, Indonesia’s total wholesale car sales amounted to 865,723 units, down 13.9 percent year-on-year from 1,005,802 units in 2023.

This decline, however, still surpassed the revised sales target set by the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo), which had adjusted its target for 2024 to 850,000 units from an earlier projection of 1.1 million units.

Astra reported total sales of 482,964 units in 2024, marking a decrease of 13.8 percent compared to the 560,717 units sold the previous year. Despite this dip, Astra maintained its dominant market share, accounting for 56 percent of national car sales in 2024. In the Low Cost Green Car (LCGC), typically 1.200 cc or below, segment, Astra’s share remained strong at 74 percent.

"We hope to maintain our market share position and look forward to positive catalysts in 2025 that will help sustain purchasing power and drive national automotive sales growth," said Boy Kelana Soebroto, Head of Corporate Communications at Astra, on Tuesday.

Astra's sales performance showed improvement in December 2024, when the company sold 42,158 units, up from 39,408 units in November. The December sales were primarily driven by Toyota and Lexus, which together contributed 26,823 units. Daihatsu followed with 13,057 units, while Isuzu sold 13,057 units, UD Truck delivered 2,157 units, and Peugeot sold 121 units.

The LCGC segment, a key focus for Astra, saw a decline in sales throughout 2024. Astra sold 131,328 LCGCs in 2024, down from 151,913 units in 2023, contributing to an overall dip in the market from 204,705 units to 176,766 units. Despite the overall decrease, Astra saw a slight uptick in monthly LCGC sales, from 8,794 units in November to 10,392 units in December.

Non-Astra car sales also experienced a decline, with total sales reaching 382,759 units in 2024, down from 445,085 units in 2023. Outside of Astra, Mitsubishi led with 99,938 units, followed by Honda with 94,742 units, Suzuki with 66,809 units, and Hyundai with 22,361 units. Other brands, including Wuling, Chery, BYD, and other brands collectively sold 98,900 units.

