Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 4, 2025 | 3:51 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto hosts Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta's Merdeka Palace on May 15, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto hosts Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta's Merdeka Palace on May 15, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Australia is hoping that the upcoming review on its trade agreement with Indonesia will make room for critical mineral cooperation, particularly on lithium, according to its diplomat. 

Indonesia already has a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with Australia, a deal that not only grants zero tariffs for virtually all products, but also provides greater certainty for investors. The Indonesia-Australia CEPA came into effect in 2020. When Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Jakarta in mid-May, the two economies agreed to review the CEPA trade pact next year for improvements. 

Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Rod Brazier told reporters Thursday that Canberra would look into enabling greater critical mineral cooperation. This includes the possibility of Australia -- the world’s largest lithium producer -- supplying the silvery-white metal to Indonesia as the Southeast Asian country works on its battery ecosystem.

“We are hoping that the [CEPA] will look more closely at issues like green energy transition and critical minerals. Indonesia needs many of the critical minerals that Australia has. Lithium is a very good example,” Brazier said, commenting on the review. 

Advertisement

“We want to do more to be a reliable provider of lithium to Indonesia’s booming battery sector,” Brazier said.

Lithium is a critical component for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, particularly the lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) ones. A 2025 Geological Survey report showed that Australia mined an estimated 88,000 metric tons of lithium in 2024.

Indonesia does not produce its lithium but is home to the world’s biggest reserves of nickel, another mainstay ingredient in EV battery production. Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto a few months ago revealed that Australia had been supplying lithium of up to 80,000 tons to the Morowali Industrial Park. He also admitted that talks were underway to “include critical mineral cooperation in the Indonesia-Australia CEPA”.

In 2023, Western Australia -- which makes up half of the global lithium production -- alongside the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) inked a plan of action that could power critical minerals investments. 

Indonesia is currently open for foreign investments as the country builds its battery ecosystem to boost its economy. Just a few days ago, Indonesia broke ground on a China-backed EV battery manufacturing project worth $5.9 billion in Karawang. The government aims to make Indonesia Southeast Asia’s EV battery hub.

Read More:
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

‘A Fair and Square’ Trade
Indonesia’s Trade Ministry data showed that Jakarta had been running a deficit with Australia over the past years, although the imbalance had narrowed last year.

Indonesia’s deficit declined from nearly $6.1 billion in 2023 to almost $5.5 billion in 2024. Overall trade had reached nearly $15.4 billion last year, the ministry reported. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recently revealed that Australia was the third-biggest contributor to Indonesia’s trade deficit, with an imbalance of up to $2.11 billion between January and May. 

Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review
Unloading activities as seen at the New Priok Container Terminal One in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Amidst the imbalance, Brazier told the press that the Indonesia-Australia CEPA had been “very fair” by setting the tariffs on goods at 0 percent. He also pointed out how the statistics did not include trade in services such as tourism. The embassy reported that bilateral trade in both goods and services had grown from A$17.7 billion ($11.6 billion) in 2019 to A$35.4 billion ($23.2 billion) last year. Indonesia also enjoyed a surplus of A$3.13 billion (around $2 billion) in 2024 as many Australian travelers flocked to Bali.

Read More:
Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit

Tags:
#Trade #Energy & Minerals #Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review
Business 2 hours ago

Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review

 World's largest lithium producer Australia wants to include critical mineral cooperation in its trade deal with Indonesia.
Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit

 Asked if he was referring to the United States as Indonesia inched closer to the July 9 tariff talks deadline, the minister did not respond.
Over 1,500 Australian Dairy Cows Arrive in Indonesia
Business Jun 30, 2025 | 10:17 am

Over 1,500 Australian Dairy Cows Arrive in Indonesia

 Indonesia is importing Australian dairy cows to boost its milk production.
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
Business May 28, 2025 | 4:44 pm

Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet

 Danantara's partnership with Eramet and INA revolves around the nickel-based EV battery ecosystem.
Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties
Opinion May 16, 2025 | 3:27 pm

Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties

 There is vast potential at stake for two neighbours to deepen their undervalued partnership. 
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business May 15, 2025 | 2:49 pm

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
Business May 14, 2025 | 11:55 am

Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks

 The two leaders are also expected to talk about increasing bilateral trade amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo.
Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties
News May 4, 2025 | 8:41 pm

Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties

 While Indonesia’s exports to Australia rose 56% y-o-y to $4.95 billion in 2024, the country still recorded a deficit of $5.49 billion.
ASEAN's Upgraded Trade Pact with Australia, New Zealand Effective in April
Business Mar 14, 2025 | 10:22 am

ASEAN's Upgraded Trade Pact with Australia, New Zealand Effective in April

 ASEAN's upgraded pact with Australia and New Zealand (AANZFTA) now includes chapters on small enterprises and government procurement.
Indonesia, Australia Renew $6.2 Billion Currency Swap Deal
Business Mar 5, 2025 | 1:16 pm

Indonesia, Australia Renew $6.2 Billion Currency Swap Deal

 This marks the first time for Australia and Indonesia to extend the currency swap arrangement by another five years.

The Latest

Jakarta Cancels Car-Free Night at Sudirman-Thamrin Over Traffic Concerns
Lifestyle 18 minutes ago

Jakarta Cancels Car-Free Night at Sudirman-Thamrin Over Traffic Concerns

 Jakarta cancels its car-free night and Muharram Festival 2025, citing traffic concerns, despite preparations at the Hotel Indonesia circle.
Government to Introduce Single Price Policy for Subsidized LPG
Business 27 minutes ago

Government to Introduce Single Price Policy for Subsidized LPG

 Under the planned policy, the government would adopt a logistics-based pricing model to unify LPG prices nationwide.
North Korean Man Crosses Heavily Fortified Border to South Korea
News 1 hours ago

North Korean Man Crosses Heavily Fortified Border to South Korea

 A South Korean military team guided him safely out of the mine-strewn Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.
Academic and PSI Politician Ade Armando Appointed Commissioner at PLN Subsidiary
News 2 hours ago

Academic and PSI Politician Ade Armando Appointed Commissioner at PLN Subsidiary

 In April 2022, Ade made national headlines after being physically assaulted by protesters during an anti-government demonstration.
Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review
Business 2 hours ago

Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review

 World's largest lithium producer Australia wants to include critical mineral cooperation in its trade deal with Indonesia.
News Index

Most Popular

Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
1
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
2
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
3
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
4
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
5
Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED