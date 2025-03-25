Australian Health Tech BrainEye Sets Sights on Indonesian Sports Industry, PSSI Deal

Jakarta. Australian health tech BrainEye has set sights on Indonesia's sports industry as the company eyes a deal with the country's football association PSSI.

BrainEye lets its users assess their brain health using artificial intelligence or AI-driven eye-tracking technology. Concussions are quite common in sports, especially ones that involve huge amounts of contact such as the well-beloved football. BrainEye claimed its app could help players check for brain injuries just by having the athletes undergo simple eye testing procedures on their smartphones.

BrainEye's chief operating officer Steven Barrett recently told a press briefing that the sports industry was a highly potential market for the company's Indonesian market expansion.

"Many Indonesians are very passionate about sport. We know that Indonesia is focusing a lot on the sports infrastructure, particularly on the health side. It is a perfect fit. The tool is readily available to make a difference to a very high proportion of the 280 million people [in this country]," Barrett told reporters in Jakarta on Monday evening.

Countless Indonesians, young and old, are into football. Match tickets sell out fast, and some of Indonesia's local teams have a cult following. Both the national football team and the sport's federation PSSI are constantly in the public eye as Indonesia tries to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Enthusiasm soars even higher ahead of Indonesia's upcoming World Cup qualifiers match with Bahrain on Tuesday night. Outside the industry, many people play football in their free time.

The huge interest in football can mean dollar signs for BrainEye. Barrett, however, admitted that BrainEye had yet to begin negotiations with the PSSI about the possibility of using its technology to screen for concussions among the players.

"Not yet, but we hope to do it very soon," Barrett said when asked about the talks with PSSI.

BrainEye announces its Indonesian expansion during a press conference in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. On the left is FIFA World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit. BrainEye's chief operating officer Steven Barrett is on the far right side. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

BrainEye has made its app available to everyone beyond the sports industry, including amateur athletes and the general public. Despite the wide range of potential customers, Barrett refused to set a target on how many new users BrainEye plans to record this year, citing that the company would still need to convince Indonesians that brain health matters.

"As revolutionary as the app is, there is an educational element. ... People need to understand why they need to take their brain health seriously. ... The real challenge is changing [people's] mindset on brain [health]," Barrett said.

BrainEye has partnered with FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organization for over 65,000 professional footballers. Last October, FIFPRO reported that its Italian union AIC had begun distributing the app among its players. The same goes for its Cypriot counterpart PASP.

