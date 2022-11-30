Australian Court Rules in Garuda's Favor in Winding Up Suit Filed by Greylag

Garuda Indonesia aircraft are seen at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on January 23, 2020. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. The Supreme Court of New South Wales has rejected a request by aircraft leasing entities Greylag Goose Leasing 1410 and Greylag Goose Leasing 1446 to wind up Garuda Indonesia in insolvency, the Indonesian flag carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ireland-based lessors have sued Garuda for allegedly failing to repay lease installments of their two aircraft.

The Australian court in its November 28 ruling accepted Garuda's argument that it has the right to assert "foreign state immunity" as a body corporate closely tied to the Indonesian government.

"Accordingly, the winding up application filed by Greylag 1410 and Greylag 1446 has been dismissed," Garuda's acting president director Prasetio said in the statement.

The news followed another ruling by the Paris Commercial Court that dismissed the bankruptcy request against the airline's entity Garuda Indonesia Holiday France filed by the same plaintiffs.

"On August 17, 2022, Garuda Indonesia Holiday France SAS got a bankruptcy lawsuit from Greylag 1410 and Greylag 446. On November 25, 2022, the Paris Commercial Court ruled against the lawsuit ... and ordered Greylag to pay the legal costs of 10,000 euros each," Prasetio said.

