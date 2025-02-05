Authorities Foil Smuggling of Textile Products from China

Bambang Ismoyo
February 5, 2025 | 9:20 pm
Trade Minister Budi Santoso shows clothes seized from illegal importers during a news conference at his office in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Bambang Ismoyo)
Trade Minister Budi Santoso shows clothes seized from illegal importers during a news conference at his office in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Bambang Ismoyo)

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities have thwarted attempts to smuggle textile products allegedly originating from China in a joint operation involving the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), the Trade Ministry, and military intelligence.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said on Wednesday that the seized items, including used clothing, fabrics, and apparel, have an estimated value of Rp 8.3 billion ($508,366).

The smuggled products were confiscated in Surabaya and Subang, West Java.

“The importers could face sanctions such as written reprimands, business suspensions, or the revocation of their business permits,” Budi said, without disclosing any specific names.

He emphasized that illegal textile imports harm the local industry, disrupt markets, and cause potential revenue losses for the state. 

The influx of cheap and second-hand textiles has long been blamed for the decline of Indonesia’s textile industry.

According to Danang Girindrawardana, Executive Director of the Indonesian Textile Association (API), approximately 180,000 workers have been laid off from the textile and garment sectors between 2022 and 2024.

In December 2024, a Manpower Ministry official revealed that 60 textile companies are planning layoffs, potentially affecting up to 200,000 additional workers.

