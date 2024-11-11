Bakrie Group, China's Envision Energy to Build Floating Solar Power Plant

Jakarta. Bakrie & Brothers (BNBR) has partnered with the Chinese company Envision Energy International Ltd. to develop floating solar power plants and wind power plants.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding for the development of these two projects was conducted by BNBR Director Roy Hendrajanto M. Sakti and Envision Senior Vice President Hu Yingchun in Beijing, during the Indonesia-China Business Forum, which was also attended by President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday.

Roy said BNBR and Envision are currently exploring the development of floating solar power plants and wind power plants, each with a capacity of 200 megawatts. Both parties plan to use hybrid power systems to supply clean and sustainable electricity to support the grid, particularly in Eastern Indonesia.

“We are proud to play an important role in the transformation of Indonesia’s green energy industry, which also reflects our commitment to sustainable business principles,” he said.

He added that the project aligns with the government’s efforts to boost domestic growth and attract more foreign investment, especially in the green energy sector.

“This is also a great opportunity to support the domestic growth program promoted by the government, where more foreign investment will flow into the country, particularly in the development of green energy,” he said.

Hu Yingchun expressed his pride in the partnership, emphasizing that the development of green energy facilities not only contributes positively to the economy but also to building a more sustainable future.

“Building green energy facilities not only provides a significant contribution to the economy but also helps create a better and more sustainable future for the next generations,” said Hu.

He added that the project will use Envision's smart turbine technology, which will improve the efficiency of wind turbines and extend their lifespan.

In addition, BNBR and Envision are also planning the development of a 1,000-hectare green industrial park in Indonesia and develop the nickel processing supply chain to support the electric vehicle battery industry, for both the domestic and export markets, in line with the global trend towards electric vehicles and renewable energy.

