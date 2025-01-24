Bali Airport Anticipates Surge in Passengers ahead of Chinese New Year Holiday

January 24, 2025 | 3:05 pm
Foreign tourists arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The airport reported a strong performance in 2024, serving 23.9 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from 21.4 million in 2023. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
Denpasar. I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali projects a surge in passengers ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations on Monday.

The airport is preparing to accommodate 63,000 passengers, including 41,000 foreign travelers, during the long weekend, said Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, General Manager of state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura I.

He said the airport is anticipating possible additional flights that may be implemented during the peak holiday period.

"Special preparations have been made to anticipate the surge in passengers. We have carried out facility maintenance and ensured that aviation staff members are ready to serve passengers at the best of their ability," Ahmad said on Thursday.

As a precautionary measure, the airport has also strengthened coordination with airlines and other relevant parties to ensure smooth departure and arrival processes for both domestic and international passengers.

