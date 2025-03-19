Bank Indonesia Keeps Interest Rate Steady at 5.75 Pct as Expected

Arnoldus Kristianus
March 19, 2025 | 3:28 pm
SHARE
A woman exchanges her money with fresh banknotes at Bank Indonesia's mobile office in Denpasar on March 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)
A woman exchanges her money with fresh banknotes at Bank Indonesia's mobile office in Denpasar on March 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark interest rate at 5.75 percent on Wednesday in a bid to keep inflation in check -- a move that analysts had expected.

The central bank also decided to maintain a 5-percent deposit facility rate. The lending facility rate remains unchanged at 6.5 percent. Bank Indonesia's governor Perry Warjiyo told the press that the decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate aligned with the country's attempt to keep inflation between 1.5 and 3.5 percent.

"It will also help us maintain rupiah stability amid global uncertainties, while also encouraging a sustainable economic growth," Perry said in Jakarta.

Bank Indonesia will continue to keep an eye on inflation and economic growth prospects to adjust the interest rate policies. The bank will also take into account the movements of the rupiah exchange rate.

Advertisement

"We will continue to make the best use of our financial system and macroprudential policies to sustain economic growth," Perry said.

Analysts had predicted that Bank Indonesia would have the interest rate unchanged.

"We believe that Bank Indonesia should prioritize exchange rate stability and financial market resilience by maintaining the benchmark interest rate at 5.75 percent in March," senior economist Teuku Riefky said.

Economist Josua Pardede told the state news agency Antara that the interest rate would remain steady at 5.75 percent, citing among his reasons global uncertainties.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for $32 Billion, Its Biggest Deal Ever
Tech 1 hours ago

Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for $32 Billion, Its Biggest Deal Ever

 Google has agreed to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion, marking the tech giant’s largest-ever acquisition
Bank Indonesia Keeps Interest Rate Steady at 5.75 Pct as Expected
Business 2 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Keeps Interest Rate Steady at 5.75 Pct as Expected

 The central bank also decided to maintain a 5-percent deposit facility rate.
Indonesia, EU Still Can't Agree on Trade Pact's Import Permit
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia, EU Still Can't Agree on Trade Pact's Import Permit

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) since July 2016.
Frugal Ramadan Spending Puts Pressure on Indonesia's Economy
Business 3 hours ago

Frugal Ramadan Spending Puts Pressure on Indonesia's Economy

 Indonesia’s Ramadan economy slows as weaker consumer spending, mass layoffs, and deflation curb growth amid economic uncertainty.
Bayan Resources Shuts Down Australian Unit in Corporate Streamlining
Business 4 hours ago

Bayan Resources Shuts Down Australian Unit in Corporate Streamlining

 Bayan Resources (BYAN) dissolves its Australian unit Kangaroo Minerals in a corporate restructuring move, assuring no impact on operations.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
Indonesia vs. Australia: Can the Garuda Stun the Socceroos in Sydney?
4
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
5
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED