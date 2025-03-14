Bank Indonesia Trials QRIS Tap, A Faster Contactless Payment System

Arnoldus Kristianus
March 14, 2025 | 8:15 pm
SHARE
A buyer pays using the QRIS barcode system at a bazaar in Batam, Riau Islands, on Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)
A buyer pays using the QRIS barcode system at a bazaar in Batam, Riau Islands, on Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia has launched a trial of Quick Response Indonesian Standard (QRIS) Tap, a new contactless payment system that can complete transactions in just 0.3 seconds—significantly faster than chip-based electronic payments, which take up to five seconds.

The central bank believes that the implementation of QRIS Tap, which utilizes Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, will enhance transaction speed and convenience, particularly in public services and retail payments.

"Based on our trials, QRIS Tap transactions take only 0.3 seconds, compared to four to five seconds for chip-based payments. This will reduce queues, especially in transportation services," said Dicky Kartikoyono, Head of Bank Indonesia’s Payment System Policy Department, during a media briefing on Friday.

The system, officially launched on Friday, allows users to make payments simply by tapping their smartphones on an NFC-enabled payment terminal. The initiative is expected to drive financial inclusion and expand the adoption of digital payments in Indonesia.

Advertisement

How QRIS Tap Works

To use QRIS Tap, users must first open their mobile banking or digital payment application. They then select the QRIS menu and activate the QRIS Tap feature. Next, they choose the funding source for the transaction, which could be a bank account, e-wallet balance, or credit card. After entering their mobile banking PIN or payment app security credentials, users complete the transaction by tapping their smartphone on an NFC reader.

For now, QRIS Tap is only available on Android devices due to its broader market reach, but Bank Indonesia is working with Apple to enable the system on iOS devices in the future.

Gradual Rollout and Expansion

The rollout of QRIS Tap will be phased, starting with select locations such as MRT stations, Transjakarta buses, DAMRI shuttle services, parking facilities, hospitals, and retail merchants. The government aims to expand the system nationwide, targeting integration with Jakarta’s entire public transportation network, including MRT, LRT, KRL commuter trains, and bus services.

Bank Indonesia aims to increase QRIS users to 58 million by 2025, up from the current 55 million. The central bank also reported that QRIS transactions are growing at 180 percent annually, with total transaction values reaching approximately IDR 90 trillion.

"This is a game-changer, shifting payment culture towards digital transactions and reducing cash usage," Kartikoyono said.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029
News 23 minutes ago

Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029

 Prabowo targets zero extreme poverty by 2026 and aims to cut Indonesia’s poverty rate from 8.7 percent to 4.5 percent by 2029.
Former Philippine President Duterte Appears by Video Before International Court
News 39 minutes ago

Former Philippine President Duterte Appears by Video Before International Court

 Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears before the ICC via video link after his arrest on murder charges linked to his drug war.
Stephen Curry Becomes First NBA Player to Hit 4,000 Three-Pointers
News 56 minutes ago

Stephen Curry Becomes First NBA Player to Hit 4,000 Three-Pointers

 Stephen Curry becomes the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers, adding another milestone to his legendary career.
Bank Indonesia Trials QRIS Tap, A Faster Contactless Payment System
Business 1 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Trials QRIS Tap, A Faster Contactless Payment System

 Bank Indonesia trials QRIS Tap, a contactless payment system completing transactions in 0.3 seconds, boosting digital payments and financial
Indonesia Plans to Build $24.6 Million Hospital in Gaza
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Plans to Build $24.6 Million Hospital in Gaza

 The Indonesian Mother and Children Hospital in Gaza City aims to break ground by the end of next month.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
1
Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
2
Indonesia’s Tax Revenue Drops 42 Pct in January as New Coretax System Faces Hurdles
3
President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions
4
Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas
5
Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED