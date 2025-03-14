Bank Indonesia Trials QRIS Tap, A Faster Contactless Payment System

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia has launched a trial of Quick Response Indonesian Standard (QRIS) Tap, a new contactless payment system that can complete transactions in just 0.3 seconds—significantly faster than chip-based electronic payments, which take up to five seconds.

The central bank believes that the implementation of QRIS Tap, which utilizes Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, will enhance transaction speed and convenience, particularly in public services and retail payments.

"Based on our trials, QRIS Tap transactions take only 0.3 seconds, compared to four to five seconds for chip-based payments. This will reduce queues, especially in transportation services," said Dicky Kartikoyono, Head of Bank Indonesia’s Payment System Policy Department, during a media briefing on Friday.

The system, officially launched on Friday, allows users to make payments simply by tapping their smartphones on an NFC-enabled payment terminal. The initiative is expected to drive financial inclusion and expand the adoption of digital payments in Indonesia.

How QRIS Tap Works

To use QRIS Tap, users must first open their mobile banking or digital payment application. They then select the QRIS menu and activate the QRIS Tap feature. Next, they choose the funding source for the transaction, which could be a bank account, e-wallet balance, or credit card. After entering their mobile banking PIN or payment app security credentials, users complete the transaction by tapping their smartphone on an NFC reader.

For now, QRIS Tap is only available on Android devices due to its broader market reach, but Bank Indonesia is working with Apple to enable the system on iOS devices in the future.

Gradual Rollout and Expansion

The rollout of QRIS Tap will be phased, starting with select locations such as MRT stations, Transjakarta buses, DAMRI shuttle services, parking facilities, hospitals, and retail merchants. The government aims to expand the system nationwide, targeting integration with Jakarta’s entire public transportation network, including MRT, LRT, KRL commuter trains, and bus services.

Bank Indonesia aims to increase QRIS users to 58 million by 2025, up from the current 55 million. The central bank also reported that QRIS transactions are growing at 180 percent annually, with total transaction values reaching approximately IDR 90 trillion.

"This is a game-changer, shifting payment culture towards digital transactions and reducing cash usage," Kartikoyono said.

