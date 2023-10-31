Bank Mandiri Reports Q3 Net Profit of Rp 39 Trillion with Strong Growth

Jakarta. State-run Bank Mandiri on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of Rp 39.1 trillion for the third quarter of the year, signifying an impressive year-on-year increase of 27.4 percent.

During a press conference in Jakarta, Bank Mandiri President Director Darmawan Junaidi revealed that the bank had disbursed Rp 1,316 trillion in credits, representing a notable increase of 12.7 percent compared to the credits issued in the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, Bank Mandiri received Rp 1,452 trillion in public deposits during the same period, marking a 6.64 percent year-on-year growth.

The bank's total assets stand at Rp 2,007 trillion as of September 30.

"We have confidence that the company still possesses substantial room for growth and increased profitability, thanks to the right business strategies and the hard work of all Bank Mandiri employees," Darmawan said.

