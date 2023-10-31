Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Bank Mandiri Reports Q3 Net Profit of Rp 39 Trillion with Strong Growth

Vinnilya Huanggrio
October 30, 2023 | 9:09 pm
SHARE
Customers conduct transactions at Bank Mandiri Remittance Office in Hong Kong. (Handout)
Customers conduct transactions at Bank Mandiri Remittance Office in Hong Kong. (Handout)

Jakarta. State-run Bank Mandiri on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of Rp 39.1 trillion for the third quarter of the year, signifying an impressive year-on-year increase of 27.4 percent.

During a press conference in Jakarta, Bank Mandiri President Director Darmawan Junaidi revealed that the bank had disbursed Rp 1,316 trillion in credits, representing a notable increase of 12.7 percent compared to the credits issued in the same quarter of the previous year. 

Additionally, Bank Mandiri received Rp 1,452 trillion in public deposits during the same period, marking a 6.64 percent year-on-year growth.

The bank's total assets stand at Rp 2,007 trillion as of September 30.

Advertisement

"We have confidence that the company still possesses substantial room for growth and increased profitability, thanks to the right business strategies and the hard work of all Bank Mandiri employees," Darmawan said.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Israeli Ministry Proposes Transferring Gaza Civilians to Egypt's Sinai
News 4 hours ago

Israeli Ministry Proposes Transferring Gaza Civilians to Egypt's Sinai

 Its conclusions deepened long-standing Egyptian fears that Israel wants to make Gaza into Egypt's problem.
Indonesia Earns Lithuania's Backing for OECD Membership
News 10 hours ago

Indonesia Earns Lithuania's Backing for OECD Membership

 Lithuania will not only back Indonesia’s OECD candidacy, but it is also willing to share its experience of joining the group.
Bank Mandiri Reports Q3 Net Profit of Rp 39 Trillion with Strong Growth
Business 10 hours ago

Bank Mandiri Reports Q3 Net Profit of Rp 39 Trillion with Strong Growth

 The bank's total assets stand at Rp 2,007 trillion as of September 30.
FIFA Bans Luis Rubiales For 3 Years For Kiss At Women's World Cup Final
News 10 hours ago

FIFA Bans Luis Rubiales For 3 Years For Kiss At Women's World Cup Final

 Rubiales also had to give up his vice presidency of European soccer body UEFA which paid him 250,000 euros ($265,000) each year.
Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates
News 14 hours ago

Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates

 The three candidates said that the lunch with the president was a relaxed, informal gathering without any "weighty topics" on the agenda.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
1
At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
2
Terror Convict Munarman Released from Prison
3
Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates
4
Indonesia Seeks to Boost Palm Oil Export to EU Member Lithuania
5
Israeli Ministry Proposes Transferring Gaza Civilians to Egypt's Sinai
Opini Title
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED