Banks in New Capital to Begin Operations Next Year

Prisma Ardianto
January 20, 2025 | 7:25 am
SHARE
Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo holds the groundbreaking ceremony for the state-owned bank Mandiri
Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo holds the groundbreaking ceremony for the state-owned bank Mandiri's office in the new capital Nusantara, East Kalimantan on Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Banks in the new capital are set to begin operations starting in the first quarter of 2026, according to a senior government official.

Construction in the new capital Nusantara is very much in progress. Before retiring last October, then President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo launched the construction of several banks’ offices in the new capital, including the state-run bank Mandiri and the country’s largest private lender BCA. 

BRI, Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN), as well as Bankaltimtara are also constructing their respective offices in the city that lies in East Kalimantan.

According to New Capital Authority’s chair Basuki Hadimuljono, these bank’s offices are set to open their doors in 2026. 

Mandiri broke ground on its digital services office in Nusantara last February. BRI is currently building an international microfinance center, while BCA invested up to Rp 75 billion, or nearly $4.6 million to set up its office in Nusantara. BTN is spending Rp 113 billion to build its office in a land that spans 9,000 square meters. Bankaltimtara’s Rp 39 billion branch office is set to provide various banking services, including personal accounts and loans, once operational.

Basuki said the city's authority had met with the aforementioned banks to speed up the construction work in the new capital. These banks will support the city’s financial ecosystem as more people, including government officials, will move to Nusantara later in the future.

“We are preparing the facilities. Mr. President has instructed us to make sure that the executive, legislative, and judicial activities will be able to take place in the new capital by 2028. Starting in 2025, we will pinpoint the locations for the road construction,” Basuki said.

The ex-minister also confirmed that President Prabowo Subianto would begin working from Nusantara on Aug. 17, 2028, during which Indonesia would celebrate its 83rd Independence Day.

 

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
News 2 hours ago

Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud

 The Gianyar Regency Government has officially closed PARQ Ubud, also known as "The Russian Village," for violating local regulations.
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
News 2 hours ago

Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia

 European sanctions have caused Russian oil to cost cheaper than the global benchmarks.
Court Postpones Hasto Kristiyanto’s Pretrial Hearing Due to KPK Absence
News 2 hours ago

Court Postpones Hasto Kristiyanto’s Pretrial Hearing Due to KPK Absence

 The pretrial hearing of PDIP Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto was postponed after the KPK failed to attend.
Pegadaian Rolls Out Gold Savings Feature After Officially Entering Bullion Business
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pegadaian Rolls Out Gold Savings Feature After Officially Entering Bullion Business

 Pegadaian has launched its Gold Deposit feature, offering a promising investment alternative with flexible terms and competitive returns.
Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro Reconciles with Dismissed Civil Servant After Protest
News 3 hours ago

Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro Reconciles with Dismissed Civil Servant After Protest

 Higher Education Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro reconciled with his staff, Neni Herlina, after a protest over her alleged dismissal.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
3
Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate
4
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
5
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED