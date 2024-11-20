Bappenas Reveals Prabowo’s 6.3 Percent Growth Target for 2026

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
May 5, 2025 | 5:59 pm
Rachmat Pambudy, head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), delivers a speech during a discussion at his office in Jakarta, Monday, May 5, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Alfida Rizky Febrianna)
Rachmat Pambudy, head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), delivers a speech during a discussion at his office in Jakarta, Monday, May 5, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Alfida Rizky Febrianna)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is targeting national economic growth of between 5.8 percent and 6.3 percent in 2026, with a long-term goal of reaching 8 percent by the end of his term in 2029, the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) announced on Monday.

The target is outlined in the 2026 Government Work Plan, which emphasizes food and energy self-sufficiency alongside a productive and inclusive economy, Bappenas Head Rachmat Pambudy said at a press conference in Jakarta.

“This work plan is designed to ensure continuity in national development programs while accelerating economic transformation. It promotes sustainable and inclusive growth, poverty eradication, and the development of high-quality human capital,” Rachmat said.

He noted that the base target for 2026 is 6.3 percent growth, although global uncertainties may pose risks. “Given the external challenges, we anticipate growth may fall within a more conservative range of 5.8 percent,” he added.

Key initiatives in the plan include free nutritious meals for children, universal access to basic health checkups, and the construction of more schools and hospitals.

National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Head Rachmat Pambudy, left, receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at his office in Jakarta, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

The government is also aiming to eradicate extreme poverty and reduce the overall poverty rate to between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent. The plan also targets a decrease in open unemployment to between 4.44 percent and 4.96 percent, and aims to achieve a Gini ratio between 0.377 and 0.380 -- an indicator of reduced income inequality.

“These goals are within reach, provided we can maximize program effectiveness across all ministries, government agencies, and regional administrations,” Rachmat said.

As part of its poverty reduction strategy, the government will establish rural cooperatives and build subsidized housing for 3 million low-income families.

To support energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the government also plans to expand the use of ethanol and biodiesel as alternative energy sources, helping to curb oil imports, Rachmat added.

