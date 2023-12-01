Saturday, December 2, 2023
Bayu Krisnamurthi Appointed as Bulog Head

Winda Destiana Putri
December 1, 2023 | 11:01 pm
Bayu Krisnamurthi (Antara Photo)
Bayu Krisnamurthi (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Bayu Krisnamurthi was recently appointed as the head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) replacing Budi Waseso, who had led the agency for five years.

Bulog holds a crucial role in the government’s food security program and is also very influential in the trade and distribution of basic commodities such as rice, cooking oil, and sugar. 

The appointment of Bayu, who previously served as the head of Bulog’s oversight body, marked a major succession in the agency which also saw the arrival of new members of the board of directors.

“I will continue the leadership of Budi Waseso who in my opinion has been successful in implementing business transformation at Bulog,” Bayu said.

The ministerial decree signed by State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir on Friday also entrusted Budi with a new role as the Chief Commissioner of state-owned cement producer Semen Indonesia.

Following the decree, Bulog’s new management structure is as follows:

Board of Directors:
- President Director: Bayu Krisnamurthi
- Finance Director: Bagya Mulyanto
- Supply Chain and Public Service Director: Mokhamad Suyamto
- Business Diretor: Febby Novita
- Human Capital Director: Purnomo Sinar Hadi
- Inter-Agency Relations Director: Sonya Mamoriska

Oversight Body:
Arief Prasetyo Adi (chairman)
Dian Safitri
Donny Gahral Adian
Musdhalifah Machmud
Zainut Tauhid
Fadjry Djufry

