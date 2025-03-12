BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (IDX: BBCA), Indonesia’s largest private lender, announced a leadership reshuffle following its annual general meeting. Jahja Setiaatmadja stepped down as president director to assume the role of president commissioner, succeeding Djohan Emir Setijoso, who resigned after 25 years in key positions at BCA.

Gregory Hendra Lembong, previously the bank’s deputy president director, has been appointed president director, signaling a continuation of BCA’s strategic direction. Shareholders also approved the promotion of John Kosasih to deputy president director, replacing Lembong. Additionally, Hendra Tanumihardja, formerly head of banking transaction partnership solutions, has been appointed director.

Jahja, 69, led BCA as president director since 2011 and played a crucial role in the bank’s digital transformation and expansion. He previously served as deputy president director (2005-2011) and held managerial roles since joining BCA in 1990. Before his banking career, he held financial leadership positions at Indomobil and Kalbe Farma.

Gregory, 53, brings over 30 years of banking experience, both domestically and internationally. Since 2022, he has served as deputy president director, overseeing strategic information technology and operations. His prior roles at BCA included director of enterprise security and fintech development. Before joining BCA, Lembong held leadership positions at CIMB Niaga, CIMB Group Malaysia, J.P. Morgan Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank London, and Citibank.

Dividend Announcement

For the 2024 fiscal year, BCA reported a net profit of Rp 54.8 trillion ($3.33 billion). The AGM approved the allocation of this profit, including a cash dividend of Rp 300.00 per share—an 11.1 percent increase from the 2023 fiscal year’s dividend.

This includes an interim cash dividend of Rp 50.00 per share, which was paid to shareholders on December 11, 2024. The remaining Rp 250.00 per share will be distributed on a date to be determined by the company’s Board of Directors.

