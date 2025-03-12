BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director

Nida Sahara
March 12, 2025 | 2:49 pm
SHARE
Gregory Hendra Lembong replaces Jahja Setiaatmadja as president director of BCA following the bank's annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (BCA)
Gregory Hendra Lembong replaces Jahja Setiaatmadja as president director of BCA following the bank's annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (BCA)

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (IDX: BBCA), Indonesia’s largest private lender, announced a leadership reshuffle following its annual general meeting. Jahja Setiaatmadja stepped down as president director to assume the role of president commissioner, succeeding Djohan Emir Setijoso, who resigned after 25 years in key positions at BCA.

Gregory Hendra Lembong, previously the bank’s deputy president director, has been appointed president director, signaling a continuation of BCA’s strategic direction. Shareholders also approved the promotion of John Kosasih to deputy president director, replacing Lembong. Additionally, Hendra Tanumihardja, formerly head of banking transaction partnership solutions, has been appointed director.

Jahja, 69, led BCA as president director since 2011 and played a crucial role in the bank’s digital transformation and expansion. He previously served as deputy president director (2005-2011) and held managerial roles since joining BCA in 1990. Before his banking career, he held financial leadership positions at Indomobil and Kalbe Farma.

Gregory, 53, brings over 30 years of banking experience, both domestically and internationally. Since 2022, he has served as deputy president director, overseeing strategic information technology and operations. His prior roles at BCA included director of enterprise security and fintech development. Before joining BCA, Lembong held leadership positions at CIMB Niaga, CIMB Group Malaysia, J.P. Morgan Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank London, and Citibank.

Advertisement

Dividend Announcement

For the 2024 fiscal year, BCA reported a net profit of Rp 54.8 trillion ($3.33 billion). The AGM approved the allocation of this profit, including a cash dividend of Rp 300.00 per share—an 11.1 percent increase from the 2023 fiscal year’s dividend.

This includes an interim cash dividend of Rp 50.00 per share, which was paid to shareholders on December 11, 2024. The remaining Rp 250.00 per share will be distributed on a date to be determined by the company’s Board of Directors.

Tags:
#Banking #Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe
Tech 1 hours ago

New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe

 NASA's SPHEREx telescope launches to map the entire sky, studying galaxy formation, cosmic expansion, and the origins of life.
Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss
Business 2 hours ago

Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss

 Ifan Seventeen is the new president director of the state-run film funding company Produksi Film Negara (PFN).
Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?

 Indonesia revisits the debate on the death penalty for corruption as officials argue it could deter graft and curb rising state losses.
BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director
Business 2 hours ago

BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director

 BCA appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as president director, with Jahja Setiaatmadja moving to chairman amid leadership changes.
Aryaduta Bali Celebrates Ramadan with Special Room, Iftar Offers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Aryaduta Bali Celebrates Ramadan with Special Room, Iftar Offers

 Aryaduta Bali will hold the "Senja Berbuka" iftar buffet every evening during Ramadan.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
1
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
2
BBN Airlines Exits Indonesia’s Passenger Market, Shifts to Leasing Model
3
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
4
Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April
5
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED