BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (BCA) recorded the highest net profit and fastest growth among Indonesia’s four largest banks during the January-April 2025 period, outperforming state-owned peers Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bank Mandiri, and Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI).

Collectively, the four banks -- classified as Indonesia’s top-tier BUKU 4 lenders -- generated Rp 144.96 trillion in interest income and Rp 57.28 trillion in net profit over the four-month period. These figures exclude revenues from subsidiaries in insurance or financing.

However, total profit growth among the four banks was modest, rising just 0.55 percent year-on-year.

BCA Leads in Profit and Growth

Privately owned BCA led the pack with a net profit of Rp 20.21 trillion -- a 17.41 percent year-on-year increase -- making it the most profitable individual bank in the country. BCA’s earnings accounted for 35.3 percent of the combined profits of the top four banks.

The strong performance was driven by a 6.58 percent rise in net interest income and a 7.31 percent increase in fee-based income. Dividend income also provided a significant boost, surging 183.2 percent to Rp 2.18 trillion.

Excluding dividend gains, BCA’s core net profit still grew a healthy 9.64 percent year-on-year to Rp 18.03 trillion.

Bank Mandiri Sees Modest Gain

Bank Mandiri reported a marginal 0.77 percent year-on-year growth in net profit, reaching Rp 15.18 trillion. The bank’s April performance was dragged down by slower interest income growth, lower fee-based income, and rising operational costs.

BRI’s Profit Declines

State-owned lender BRI posted a net profit of Rp 15 trillion, down 15.77 percent year-on-year. The decline was largely attributed to single-digit loan growth and reduced fee income.

Despite the drop, BRI’s April performance marked a relative improvement compared to previous months, when profit declines reached as high as 58 percent.

BNI Growth Slows Sharply

BNI reported a net profit of Rp 6.87 trillion, a marginal 0.12 percent increase from the same period last year. The figure reflects a significant slowdown in growth, given that BNI’s profit had climbed 9.73 percent year-on-year as recently as January.

The bank also saw a steep month-on-month decline in April, with net profit falling 28.31 percent to Rp 1.49 trillion.

