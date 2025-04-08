BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks

Prisma Ardianto, Heru Andriyanto
May 30, 2025 | 2:24 am
FILE - A teller counts banknotes at a Bank Mandiri branch office in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
FILE - A teller counts banknotes at a Bank Mandiri branch office in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (BCA) recorded the highest net profit and fastest growth among Indonesia’s four largest banks during the January-April 2025 period, outperforming state-owned peers Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bank Mandiri, and Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI).

Collectively, the four banks -- classified as Indonesia’s top-tier BUKU 4 lenders -- generated Rp 144.96 trillion in interest income and Rp 57.28 trillion in net profit over the four-month period. These figures exclude revenues from subsidiaries in insurance or financing.

However, total profit growth among the four banks was modest, rising just 0.55 percent year-on-year.

BCA Leads in Profit and Growth
Privately owned BCA led the pack with a net profit of Rp 20.21 trillion -- a 17.41 percent year-on-year increase -- making it the most profitable individual bank in the country. BCA’s earnings accounted for 35.3 percent of the combined profits of the top four banks.

Read More:
Jahja Setiaatmadja Bids Farewell as BCA CEO, Hendra Lembong Cleared as Successor

The strong performance was driven by a 6.58 percent rise in net interest income and a 7.31 percent increase in fee-based income. Dividend income also provided a significant boost, surging 183.2 percent to Rp 2.18 trillion.

Excluding dividend gains, BCA’s core net profit still grew a healthy 9.64 percent year-on-year to Rp 18.03 trillion.

Bank Mandiri Sees Modest Gain
Bank Mandiri reported a marginal 0.77 percent year-on-year growth in net profit, reaching Rp 15.18 trillion. The bank’s April performance was dragged down by slower interest income growth, lower fee-based income, and rising operational costs.

Read More:
CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025

BRI’s Profit Declines
State-owned lender BRI posted a net profit of Rp 15 trillion, down 15.77 percent year-on-year. The decline was largely attributed to single-digit loan growth and reduced fee income.

Read More:
New BRI President Hery Gunardi Well-Known for Leading Major Bank Mergers

Despite the drop, BRI’s April performance marked a relative improvement compared to previous months, when profit declines reached as high as 58 percent.

BNI Growth Slows Sharply
BNI reported a net profit of Rp 6.87 trillion, a marginal 0.12 percent increase from the same period last year. The figure reflects a significant slowdown in growth, given that BNI’s profit had climbed 9.73 percent year-on-year as recently as January.

Read More:
BNI Reports Rp 6.9 Trillion Profit Through April Amid Slowing Growth

The bank also saw a steep month-on-month decline in April, with net profit falling 28.31 percent to Rp 1.49 trillion.

