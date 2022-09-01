BCA Market Cap Tops Rp 1,000t Again

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia recorded a market capitalization of Rp 1,000.75 trillion ($67 billion) as it concluded the trading day with a 0.31 percent gain to close at Rp 8,200 per share on Wednesday, reclaiming the milestone it first achieved in March.

Wednesday’s closing, which also marked the last trading day of August, brought a strong monthly conclusion for Indonesia’s largest private bank whose shares gained 11.56 percent throughout the month.

BCA rocked the Indonesia Stock Exchange when it reached the quadrillion rupiah in stock after the closing on March 16. Its market cap accounted for 11.4 percent of that of all IDX members combined.

In October of last year, BCA president director Jahja Setiaatmadja claimed that the bank’s $63 billion market cap was the largest in Southeast Asia surpassing Singapore’s DBS Holdings.

BCA's total assets were valued at Rp 1,264.5 trillion according to the bank’s first semester reports.