BCA Posts Rp 20 Trillion in Profit as of April, Boosted by Rising Interest Income

Prisma Ardianto
May 15, 2025 | 11:36 pm
This undated photo shows a BCA bank. (B Universe Photo/Uthan A Rachim)
This undated photo shows a BCA bank. (B Universe Photo/Uthan A Rachim)

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (BCA) reported a net profit of Rp 20.21 trillion ($1.2 billion) for the January-April 2025 period, marking a 17.41 percent year-on-year increase. While still solid, the profit growth rate slowed compared to the 24.2 percent surge seen in the first quarter of this year.

According to the bank’s financial report released on Thursday, the earnings were driven by a 6.13 percent rise in net interest income (NII), which reached Rp 30.34 trillion in the first four months of 2025.

During the same period, BCA’s total loan disbursement rose 12.84 percent to Rp 923.09 trillion, reflecting continued expansion in its credit portfolio.

The bank’s interest expenses also rose slightly -- up 3.34 percent year-on-year to Rp 4.08 trillion -- reversing the declining trend seen in the previous three months.

Despite the increase in interest expenses, BCA managed to maintain stable NII growth, which rose 6.58 percent year-on-year to Rp 26.26 trillion over the four-month period.

Jahja Setiaatmadja Bids Farewell as BCA CEO, Hendra Lembong Cleared as Successor

In addition to interest income, the bank also saw a 7.31 percent year-on-year increase in fee-based income, which reached Rp 6.13 trillion, further supporting its bottom line.

BCA’s strong performance was reflected in its financial ratios, with return on assets (ROA) standing at 4.20 percent and return on equity (ROE) at 24.16 percent as of April 2025.

#Banking
