BCA Reports Rp 25 Trillion in Net Profit Through May 2025, Driven by Dividends and Cost Efficiency

Prisma Ardianto
June 16, 2025 | 3:41 pm
SHARE
A customer uses the BCA online banking platform to shop on an e-commerce app in Jakarta. (Investor Daily)
A customer uses the BCA online banking platform to shop on an e-commerce app in Jakarta. (Investor Daily)

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia’s largest private lender, posted a net profit of Rp 25.16 trillion ($1.5 billion) as of May 2025, marking a 16.31 percent increase year-on-year. The growth was fueled by dividend income, stronger net interest earnings, and improved cost efficiency.

The profit figure reflects BCA’s performance on a bank-only basis and does not include contributions from its subsidiaries in financing, insurance, or other business units.

In May alone, BCA recorded Rp 5 trillion in net profit -- up 12 percent year-on-year and 10 percent month-on-month.

One of the key contributors to this performance was dividend income totaling Rp 2.18 trillion. Even without factoring in dividends, BCA’s net profit still posted a solid 10.12 percent year-on-year increase for the January–May period.

Advertisement

Rising fee-based income also supported earnings growth. Commission and fee income climbed 7.47 percent year-on-year to reach Rp 7.73 trillion.

Both net interest income (NII) and non-interest income (Non-II) showed steady gains, each rising 7 percent year-on-year to Rp 33.12 trillion in the first five months of 2025.

As of May 2025, BCA’s total assets on a standalone basis reached Rp 1,467.18 trillion, with liabilities amounting to Rp 1,219.34 trillion and equity at Rp 247.84 trillion.

Read More:
BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks

From a liquidity standpoint, the bank maintained a healthy loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 80.01 percent.

Despite the strong financial results, BCA’s shares (BBCA) dipped 1.1 percent on Friday, closing at Rp 9,025. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 6.72 percent.

Tags:
#Banking #Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

BCA Reports Rp 25 Trillion in Net Profit Through May 2025, Driven by Dividends and Cost Efficiency
Business 20 hours ago

BCA Reports Rp 25 Trillion in Net Profit Through May 2025, Driven by Dividends and Cost Efficiency

 Even without factoring in dividends, BCA’s net profit still posted a solid 10.12 percent year-on-year increase.
BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks
Business May 30, 2025 | 2:24 am

BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks

 Collectively, the four banks generated Rp 144.96 trillion in interest income and Rp 57.28 trillion in net profit over the four-month period.
BCA Posts Rp 20 Trillion in Profit as of April, Boosted by Rising Interest Income
Business May 15, 2025 | 11:36 pm

BCA Posts Rp 20 Trillion in Profit as of April, Boosted by Rising Interest Income

 During the same period, BCA’s total loan disbursement rose 12.84 percent to Rp 923.09 trillion.
Jahja Setiaatmadja Bids Farewell as BCA CEO, Hendra Lembong Cleared as Successor
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 11:24 pm

Jahja Setiaatmadja Bids Farewell as BCA CEO, Hendra Lembong Cleared as Successor

 Hendra, 53, was appointed as the new CEO during BCA’s annual general meeting of shareholders on March 12.
BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director
Business Mar 12, 2025 | 2:49 pm

BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director

 BCA appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as president director, with Jahja Setiaatmadja moving to chairman amid leadership changes.
CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025
Business Jan 11, 2025 | 11:02 am

CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025

 Bank Mandiri (IDX: BMRI) is projected to become Indonesia’s most profitable bank by 2025, surpassing Bank Rakyat Indonesia (IDX: BBRI).

The Latest

Indonesia Pushes for Stronger Economic Cooperation with Singapore
Special Updates 36 minutes ago

Indonesia Pushes for Stronger Economic Cooperation with Singapore

 Both sides agreed to bolster cooperation in tourism and investment.
France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns
News 14 hours ago

France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns

 France erects black walls around Israeli booths at Paris Air Show to block offensive weapons displays, prompting strong protests from Israel
Trump Mobile Unveiled: $499 Gold Phone, $47 Plan, and MAGA Branding
Tech 14 hours ago

Trump Mobile Unveiled: $499 Gold Phone, $47 Plan, and MAGA Branding

 Trump family unveils T1 Mobile: a $499 gold-colored phone and $47.45/month plan targeting Americans seeking “values-aligned” service.
19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
News 14 hours ago

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

 KPK says Rp 1.2 trillion in cash packed in 19 suitcases was flown from Papua to buy a private jet in a massive corruption scandal.
Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia
Tech 16 hours ago

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

 BYD registers the design of its premium M9 MPV in Indonesia, signaling a potential launch amid the EV giant’s rapid market expansion.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
1
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
2
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
3
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
4
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
5
Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED