BCA Reports Rp 25 Trillion in Net Profit Through May 2025, Driven by Dividends and Cost Efficiency

Jakarta. Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia’s largest private lender, posted a net profit of Rp 25.16 trillion ($1.5 billion) as of May 2025, marking a 16.31 percent increase year-on-year. The growth was fueled by dividend income, stronger net interest earnings, and improved cost efficiency.

The profit figure reflects BCA’s performance on a bank-only basis and does not include contributions from its subsidiaries in financing, insurance, or other business units.

In May alone, BCA recorded Rp 5 trillion in net profit -- up 12 percent year-on-year and 10 percent month-on-month.

One of the key contributors to this performance was dividend income totaling Rp 2.18 trillion. Even without factoring in dividends, BCA’s net profit still posted a solid 10.12 percent year-on-year increase for the January–May period.

Advertisement

Rising fee-based income also supported earnings growth. Commission and fee income climbed 7.47 percent year-on-year to reach Rp 7.73 trillion.

Both net interest income (NII) and non-interest income (Non-II) showed steady gains, each rising 7 percent year-on-year to Rp 33.12 trillion in the first five months of 2025.

As of May 2025, BCA’s total assets on a standalone basis reached Rp 1,467.18 trillion, with liabilities amounting to Rp 1,219.34 trillion and equity at Rp 247.84 trillion.

From a liquidity standpoint, the bank maintained a healthy loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 80.01 percent.

Despite the strong financial results, BCA’s shares (BBCA) dipped 1.1 percent on Friday, closing at Rp 9,025. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 6.72 percent.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: