Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

Bambang Ismoyo
May 23, 2025 | 9:26 pm
SHARE
A benzoin tree (Styrax sp.) naturally oozes resin in the Martelu Purba Nature Reserve, Simalungun, North Sumatra, on November 11, 2022. (Environment Ministry)
A benzoin tree (Styrax sp.) naturally oozes resin in the Martelu Purba Nature Reserve, Simalungun, North Sumatra, on November 11, 2022. (Environment Ministry)

Jakarta. Indonesia is looking to expand its downstream industry policy to include benzoin resin, a high-value commodity largely overlooked amid the country’s push to process natural resources like nickel and tin, according to National Economic Council Chairman Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

In a statement shared on his official social media account Friday, Luhut said benzoin, locally known as kemenyan, offers significant untapped potential for value-added processing in Indonesia. The resin, derived from the Styrax benzoin tree, is used in the production of cosmetics, aromatherapy products, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.

“For too long, our focus has been limited to nickel and tin. Yet there is one commodity that holds immense value and has real social impact: kemenyan,” said Luhut, a senior statesman and former chief investment minister.

Read More:
Indonesia to Prioritize Downstream Industrialization in Eight Key Industries
Advertisement

Indonesia’s natural benzoin, particularly from North Sumatra, is regarded as among the best in the world, with exports reaching Asian and European markets. In 2024 alone, Indonesia exported 43,000 tons of benzoin resin worth more than $52 million, Luhut said. Around 30 percent of the population in North Tapanuli and Humbang Hasundutan regencies depend on the commodity for their livelihoods.

Despite this, farm-gate prices for benzoin resin remain low, prompting Luhut to call for community-based downstream development. “We don’t need large factories. What we need is the willingness to create added value where benzoin trees grow,” he said.

Luhut proposed using simple technologies like steam distillation to produce benzoin oil, standardized resins, and bioactives ready for export. He added that interest from private-sector players and potential partners is beginning to emerge, but broader coordination is needed.

“To truly benefit local communities, we need integrated collaboration across ministries, local governments, and businesses,” Luhut said, adding that the National Economic Council is working on a digital mapping project to chart the distribution of benzoin trees and land to inform data-driven development.

He framed the initiative as part of President Prabowo Subianto’s economic agenda to deepen downstream processing and industrialization across sectors, not just mining.

“If managed correctly, benzoin could become a global showcase of successful, community-based downstream development, growing from the villages, creating global impact,” Luhut concluded.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy
Business 20 minutes ago

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

 Luhut Pandjaitan says benzoin resin, or kemenyan, holds untapped potential for Indonesia’s downstream strategy and rural economic growth.
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
Business 12 hours ago

Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities

 During a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Luhut proposed the creation of a joint sovereign wealth initiative.
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
Tech Mar 20, 2025 | 12:12 am

Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account

 “Based on our initial calculations, digitalization could save us Rp 100 trillion ($6 billion) in unnecessary spending,” Luhut said.
Government Forms Special Team to Review Regulations Hindering Investments
Business Mar 12, 2025 | 8:42 pm

Government Forms Special Team to Review Regulations Hindering Investments

 Luhut noted that several investment-related policies are considered unfavorable to investors and should be abolished or revised.
Luhut: Indonesia Must Guard Textile Industry from China’s Export Surge
Business Feb 27, 2025 | 9:57 am

Luhut: Indonesia Must Guard Textile Industry from China’s Export Surge

 Despite rising layoffs and global challenges, the textile sector remains a key economic driver, employing nearly 4 million workers
UAE Eyes Joint Venture with Danantara for Renewable Energy Project
Business Feb 18, 2025 | 5:40 pm

UAE Eyes Joint Venture with Danantara for Renewable Energy Project

 An Emirati investor will invest in Indonesia’s renewable energy power generation, senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan says.
Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise
Business Feb 18, 2025 | 3:56 pm

Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise

 DEN Chief Luhut reassures the public about Danantara’s stability as concerns grow over calls to withdraw funds from state-owned bank
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
Tech Feb 18, 2025 | 3:14 pm

Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says

 Senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan says that a group of Indonesian young talents are working on Jakarta's version of DeepSeek.
Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant
Business Feb 1, 2025 | 10:53 am

Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant

 The UEA is set to invest in Indonesia’s green energy, housing, and defense sectors, along with a $50 million donation for reforestation.
Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung
Tech Jan 16, 2025 | 10:03 am

Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung

 Indonesia plans to create a special economic zone (SEZ) for semiconductor chip development at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB).

The Latest

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy
Business 20 minutes ago

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

 Luhut Pandjaitan says benzoin resin, or kemenyan, holds untapped potential for Indonesia’s downstream strategy and rural economic growth.
Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad
Business 35 minutes ago

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad

 Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods and 25% on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the US, escalating his trade war.
Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions
News 3 hours ago

Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions

 The facility, operated by Power Steel Mandiri in the Cikupa Industrial Complex, was found to be emitting hazardous air pollutants.
Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business 4 hours ago

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
IDX Studies Longer Trading Hours, Emulates NYSE’s 24-Hour Market Plan
Business 4 hours ago

IDX Studies Longer Trading Hours, Emulates NYSE’s 24-Hour Market Plan

 Indonesia Stock Exchange considers adding a third trading session, mirroring NYSE’s 24-hour trading review to boost market activity.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED