Berkah Beton Reports 430 pct Jump in Net Profit

Jakarta. Construction company Berkah Beton Sadaya (BEBS) reported a net profit of Rp 89.4 billion ($6.2 million) for the fiscal year 2021, representing a 430 percent increase from the previous year supported by high demand for ready-mix concrete and materials.

Net revenue also soared by 315 percent to Rp 459.4 billion, as opposed to Rp 110.6 billion a year earlier.

There will be a bigger room for growth after Berkah Beton acquired a material supplier company for its contractor division, which is expected to add revenues by a staggering Rp 1 trillion this year.

"Materials we produce like rocks and sand and precast concrete will be automatically used by our own contractor,” Berkah Beton President Director Hasan Muldhani said in a statement.

He expressed confidence that the company will meet the revenue target this year after sealing a housing project deal worth Rp 1.3 trillion two weeks ago.

In addition, the government is pushing for massive infrastructure projects that will greatly benefit contractor companies.

“This will open door to new and old projects for better infrastructure and result in higher demand in the construction sector and materials suppliers,” he wrote.

